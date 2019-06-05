Cboe Global Markets : Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado

Cboe - Market News Story

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/5/2019 9:23:05 AM

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) announced it will acquire Colorado-based cannabis farm, Los Sueños Farms, LLC, and cannabis dispensary Mesa Organics Ltd.

These acquisitions will increase Medicine Man Technologies' footprint and expand its operations in cultivation, extraction, production and sales.

The acquisitions were made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, which was signed into law in Colorado on May 29, opening up Colorado's cannabis industry to outside investors.

Medicine Man shares were up 4.29 percent at $3.65 at the time of publication Wednesday.

