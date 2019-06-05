Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado

0
06/05/2019 | 10:58am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/5/2019 9:23:05 AM

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) announced it will acquire Colorado-based cannabis farm, Los Sueños Farms, LLC, and cannabis dispensary Mesa Organics Ltd.

These acquisitions will increase Medicine Man Technologies' footprint and expand its operations in cultivation, extraction, production and sales.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

The acquisitions were made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, which was signed into law in Colorado on May 29, opening up Colorado's cannabis industry to outside investors.

Medicine Man shares were up 4.29 percent at $3.65 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 14:57:08 UTC
