Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets, Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Meet the 2020 Cboe Risk Management Conference U.S. Keynote Speakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 06:07pm EST

This year's stellar lineup of Cboe RMC speakers is led by two dynamic keynotes, John Coates and Annie Duke. Decision-making experts, authors and academics, Coates and Annie have no shortage of insights to share. Learn more about them below.

John Coates | Derivatives Trader Turned Behavioral Neuroscientist

John Coates' early career including trading derivatives for Goldman Sachs and running a trade desk for Deutsche Bank. As a trader, Coates watched fellow traders make countless decisions - often in just milliseconds. His experience, helped guide his book, 'The Hour Between Dog and Wolf: How Risk-Taking Transforms Us, Body and Mind' and inform his research.

Today, Coates' research focuses on the physiological drivers of risk-taking, as well as the biology behind optimism and pessimism and how that intersects with risk management, wearables in the work place and humans versus machines.

Coates' insights are highly sought after by companies spanning industries from finance to sports to healthcare, seeking to understand employees' risk-taking, fatigue and stress and how to use his research as a management tool.

In 2017, Foreign Policy named Coates one of the most influential thinkers of the year. 'The Hour Between Dog and Wolf' was short-listed for the Financial Times/Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year and the Welcome Trust Science Prize.

Coates will wrap up day one of Cboe RMC with his keynote, The Hour Between Dog and Wolf.

Annie Duke | Author, Decision Strategist and Former Professional Poker Player

Annie Duke entered the world of psychology and decision-making when she was awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship to study Cognitive Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. For two decades following her fellowship, Duke was one of the world's bet poker players, winning the World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions in 2004 and the NBC National Heads-Up Poker Championship in 2010.

Since Duke has put her cards away, she has become a decision-strategist and author, regularly speaking at conferences and events. Duke is a popular speaker among companies in the financial sector for her ability to showcase how decision-making impacts business. In her best-selling book 'Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts,' Duke combines her studies with her real-life experiences to explain how readers can make smarter decisions.

Duke's decision-making education doesn't stop there. In 2014, she co-founded The Alliance for Decision Education, whose mission is to empower teachers, school administrators and policymakers to teach decision-making skills in middle school and high school.

Duke will deliver her keynote, Making Smarter Decisions, early on day two of the conference.

Learn more about Cboe RMC and our outstanding lineup of speakers here or follow along on social media with #CboeRMC and #RMCInsights.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
06:07pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Meet the 2020 Cboe Risk Management Conference U.S. Keynote..
PU
01/06CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
2019London Stock Exchange Raises GBP20 Million for Derivatives Challenger Curve -..
DJ
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Report
CO
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carol Kennedy and Arianne Criqui Recognized for Excellence..
PU
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Report
CO
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Report
CO
2019CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 3Q Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.-1.36%12 893
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.04%55 780
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.38%41 791
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.59%35 780
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.96%30 045
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group