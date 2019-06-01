Cboe Global Markets : Merck Announces Five-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer from First KEYNOTE Trial at #ASCO19

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 6:39:16 AM

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of five-year efficacy and safety data for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the first KEYNOTE trial (Phase 1b KEYNOTE-001). In this study, KEYTRUDA demonstrated a five-year overall survival (OS) rate of 23.2% in treatment-naïve patients (n=101) and 15.5% in previously treated patients (n=449). Of note, the five-year OS rate among patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥50%) was 29.6% in treatment-naïve patients (n=27) and 25.0% in previously treated patients (n=138). These findings, which represent the longest follow-up for KEYTRUDA in lung cancer, will be highlighted at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology(ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #LBA9015) during the official press program and presented during a poster discussion on Sunday, June 2.

'Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, and historically, the five-year survival rate has been around 5% for patients in the U.S. with advanced non-small cell lung cancer,' said Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, associate professor of medicine, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California, Los Angeles. 'As a treating physician, it is encouraging to see the results of KEYNOTE-001, in which pembrolizumab showed a five-year overall survival rate of 23.2% in treatment-naïve patients and 15.5% in previously treated patients.'

After 60.6 months (range, 51.8 to 77.9) of median follow-up, results from KEYNOTE-001 demonstrated the effect of KEYTRUDA monotherapy across primary and secondary endpoints, including OS, objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR).

Events

(n/N)

Median OS, mo

(95%, CI)

60-mo OS

rate (%)

Treatment-naïve 75/101* 22.3 (17.1-32.3) 23.2

TPS ≥50% 17/27 35.4 (20.3-63.5) 29.6

TPS 1%-49% 43/52 19.5 (10.7-26.3) 15.7

Previously treated 375/449† 10.5 (8.6-13.2) 15.5

TPS ≥50% 104/138 15.4 (10.6-18.8) 25.0

TPS 1%-49% 146/168 8.5 (6.0-12.6) 12.6

TPS *PD-L1 TPS

†PD-L1 TPS was unknown in 53 patients.

The investigator-reported ORR was 41.6% (95% CI, 31.9-51.8) in treatment-naïve patients and 22.9% (95% CI, 19.1-27.1) in previously treated patients. Median DOR was 16.8 months (range, 2.1+ to 55.7+) and 38.9 months (range, 1.0+ to 71.8+), respectively.

Among the 60 patients who received two or more years of treatment with KEYTRUDA, the five-year OS rate was 78.6% in treatment-naïve patients and 75.8% in previously treated patients. The ORR in these patients was 86% and 91%, respectively. Median DOR was 52.0 months (range, 10.2 to 55.7+) in treatment-naïve patients and was not reached (range, 12.5 to 71.8+) in previously treated patients.

The safety profile of KEYTRUDA was consistent with what has been seen in previously reported studies among patients with advanced NSCLC. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) of any grade occurred in 71% (n=388) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; grade 3-5 TRAEs occurred in 13% (n=69) of patients. Immune-mediated adverse events were reported in 17% (n=92) of patients. Hypothyroidism was the most commonly reported immune-mediated adverse event, followed by pneumonitis, hyperthyroidism and skin toxicities.

'Five-year survival is a significant milestone for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and it is encouraging to see the long-term overall survival rates from our first KEYNOTE study,' said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. 'These five-year data provide important insights into the long-term safety and efficacy of KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.'