Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Merck Announces Five-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer from First KEYNOTE Trial at #ASCO19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 08:19am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Merck Announces Five-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer from First KEYNOTE Trial at #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 6:39:16 AM

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of five-year efficacy and safety data for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the first KEYNOTE trial (Phase 1b KEYNOTE-001). In this study, KEYTRUDA demonstrated a five-year overall survival (OS) rate of 23.2% in treatment-naïve patients (n=101) and 15.5% in previously treated patients (n=449). Of note, the five-year OS rate among patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥50%) was 29.6% in treatment-naïve patients (n=27) and 25.0% in previously treated patients (n=138). These findings, which represent the longest follow-up for KEYTRUDA in lung cancer, will be highlighted at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology(ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #LBA9015) during the official press program and presented during a poster discussion on Sunday, June 2.

'Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, and historically, the five-year survival rate has been around 5% for patients in the U.S. with advanced non-small cell lung cancer,' said Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, associate professor of medicine, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California, Los Angeles. 'As a treating physician, it is encouraging to see the results of KEYNOTE-001, in which pembrolizumab showed a five-year overall survival rate of 23.2% in treatment-naïve patients and 15.5% in previously treated patients.'

After 60.6 months (range, 51.8 to 77.9) of median follow-up, results from KEYNOTE-001 demonstrated the effect of KEYTRUDA monotherapy across primary and secondary endpoints, including OS, objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR).

Events

(n/N)

Median OS, mo

(95%, CI)

60-mo OS

rate (%)

Treatment-naïve 75/101* 22.3 (17.1-32.3) 23.2
TPS ≥50% 17/27 35.4 (20.3-63.5) 29.6
TPS 1%-49% 43/52 19.5 (10.7-26.3) 15.7
Previously treated 375/449† 10.5 (8.6-13.2) 15.5
TPS ≥50% 104/138 15.4 (10.6-18.8) 25.0
TPS 1%-49% 146/168 8.5 (6.0-12.6) 12.6
TPS *PD-L1 TPS

†PD-L1 TPS was unknown in 53 patients.

The investigator-reported ORR was 41.6% (95% CI, 31.9-51.8) in treatment-naïve patients and 22.9% (95% CI, 19.1-27.1) in previously treated patients. Median DOR was 16.8 months (range, 2.1+ to 55.7+) and 38.9 months (range, 1.0+ to 71.8+), respectively.

Among the 60 patients who received two or more years of treatment with KEYTRUDA, the five-year OS rate was 78.6% in treatment-naïve patients and 75.8% in previously treated patients. The ORR in these patients was 86% and 91%, respectively. Median DOR was 52.0 months (range, 10.2 to 55.7+) in treatment-naïve patients and was not reached (range, 12.5 to 71.8+) in previously treated patients.

The safety profile of KEYTRUDA was consistent with what has been seen in previously reported studies among patients with advanced NSCLC. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) of any grade occurred in 71% (n=388) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA; grade 3-5 TRAEs occurred in 13% (n=69) of patients. Immune-mediated adverse events were reported in 17% (n=92) of patients. Hypothyroidism was the most commonly reported immune-mediated adverse event, followed by pneumonitis, hyperthyroidism and skin toxicities.

'Five-year survival is a significant milestone for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and it is encouraging to see the long-term overall survival rates from our first KEYNOTE study,' said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. 'These five-year data provide important insights into the long-term safety and efficacy of KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.'



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 12:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DoJ Preparing Antitrust Investigation of Google; Expected ..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Merck Announces Five-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA in Ad..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Clovis Oncology Announces Expanded Rubraca Data from ARIEL..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Kisqali Significantly Extends Life in W..
PU
08:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China to Investigate FedEx Over Possible Infringement of C..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Digirad Reports 1-For-10 Reverse Split Effective After Mar..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : House Speaker Pelosi Says Trump Is ' Sowing Chaos Over The..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexico's Foreign Minister Says He Is About To Board Plane ..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexico's Foreign Minister Says Spoke By Phone With Jared K..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About