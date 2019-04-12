Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Merck KGaA Signs Versum Buyout Deal; Entegris Receives Termination Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:13am EDT
Merck KGaA Signs Versum Buyout Deal; Entegris Receives Termination Payment

Mary Meldrum 4/12/2019 9:39:20 AM

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) has approved a 'superior' buyout proposal from MERCK KGAA/S ADR (OTC: MKKGY) at $53 per share after backing out of a previously announced merger with Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG).

What Happened

The business combination received unanimous approval from the boards of the German pharmaceutical company and Versum, Merck said in a Friday press release.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Merck's earnings per share and to generate 75 million euros ($84.9 million) in run-rate synergies by the third full year after closing, Merck said.

Versum is a supplier of process chemicals, gases and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Merck said the tie-up is projected to bolster its performance materials segment and create a leading electronic materials business targeting the semiconductor and display industries.

Versum's Tempe, Arizona headquarters will be maintained as the major hub for the combined electronic materials business, Merck said.

Entegris said in a separate statement Friday that it has received a $140-million termination fee payment from Versum.

Why It's Important

The price of the Versum buyout reflects an enterprise value of about 5.8 billion euros for the company and implies an EV/2019 EBITDA multiple of approximately 13.7x, according to Friday's announcement.

Merck said it's financing the transaction with cash and debt.

Versum Chairman Seifi Ghasemi said the deal gives shareholders 'compelling and certain value' and holds long-term benefits for customers and employees.

'This exciting business combination will create increased scale, product and service depth, enhanced global presence, strengthened supply chain and combined R&D capabilities, driving leading innovation. We look forward to joining together our respective businesses and talented teams.'

What's Next

The buyout is projected to close in the second half of this year and is subject to Versum shareholder approval, as well as regulatory clearance and other customary closing provisions, Merck said.

Over-the-counter Merck shares were falling by 1.95 percent to $21.93 at the time of publication Friday. Versum shares were trading up slightly at $51.95. Entegris shares were jumping by 2.79 percent to $40.37.

Related Links:

Versum Materials Says Revised Merck KGaA Buyout Proposal 'Superior' To Entegris Offer

With Semiconductor Demand Uncertain, KeyBanc Presents Stock Ideas

Photo by Merck via Wikimedia.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Connecting With Next-Gen Investors
PU
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stocks Remain Hot, But Might Be Getting Overheate..
PU
11:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Merck KGaA Signs Versum Buyout Deal; Entegris Receives Ter..
PU
11:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2019 Cannabis Capital C..
PU
10:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BTC/USD Breaks Past $5,100 Hurdle As Bulls Get In Position
PU
10:58aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; JPMorgan Profit Tops Estimates
PU
10:58aWINTER IS OVER : Is It Time To Buy Natural Gas?
PU
10:53aGBP/USD : Suffering Brextension Blues
PU
10:48aEUR/USD : When Will Bulls Realize Their Potential?
PU
10:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These Are The Best Energy Stocks To Own Right Now, Accordi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About