Cboe Global Markets Inc.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Merck Strikes $773M Deal For Privately Held Tilos Therapeutics

06/10/2019 | 01:58pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Merck Strikes $773M Deal For Privately Held Tilos Therapeutics

Shanthi Rexaline 6/10/2019 12:19:40 PM

Keeping in line with the biotech M&A frenzy seen for much of the year, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced a deal Monday to buy Tilos Therapeutics.

Only recently, the pharma giant agreed to buy Peloton Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $2.2 billion.

What Happened

Merck struck an agreement to buy privately held Tilos, which develops therapies targeting the latent transforming growth factor - or TGT-beta - complex for treating cancer, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases, for up to $773 million, including an upfront payment as well as contingent milestone payments.

'Tilos has developed a compelling portfolio of candidates that employ a novel approach to modulating the potent signaling molecule TGF-beta by binding to latency-associated peptide, with potential applications across a range of disease indications,' Dean Li, senior vice president for discovery and translational medicine at Merck Research Laboratories, said in a statement.

Why It's Important

TGF-beta inhibitors are antibodies that target a protein called latency-associated peptide, and could come in handy to break the in-built or acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors such as Merck's Keytruda. They are therefore termed immunotherapy boosters.

A TGF-beta inhibitor when paired with Keytruda can help a patient's immune system track a tumor it might have missed previously.

Merck shares were trading up slightly at $82.49 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts

PolarityTE Shares Rally On Positive Readout From Skin Graft Study In Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 17:57:09 UTC
