Cboe Global Markets : Meredith Corporation Announces Sale of Sports Illustrated to ABG for $110M

05/27/2019 | 10:14pm EDT
Meredith Corporation Announces Sale of Sports Illustrated to ABG for $110M

Charles Gross 5/27/2019 8:36:38 PM

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of the intellectual property of Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP). This transformative acquisition adds a new vertical to ABG's growing platform and portfolio, which currently generates over $9.3 billion in global retail sales annually.

'We are honored to welcome Sports Illustrated to the ABG family,' said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG. 'As one of the most iconic brands in sports media, SI is a cultural centerpiece with massive opportunities for growth across its burgeoning digital, TV and social platforms and industry-leading print magazine. SI's trusted name and fiercely devoted following set the stage for the brand to become a leader in lifestyle and entertainment.'

Transaction Details:

ABG has acquired the intellectual property of Sports Illustrated from Meredith for $110 million.
The purchase includes SI's associated brands including Sports Illustrated™, Sports Illustrated Kids™, Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, SI™ and SI TV.
The transaction does not include the FanSided digital platform, which Meredith is currently in the process of selling.
ABG also acquires the rights to over 2 million iconic images as part of Sports Illustrated's archive of owned photography.
ABG assumes the marketing, business development and licensing functions for the Sports Illustrated intellectual property and brands.
Meredith will pay ABG a licensing fee to operate the Sports Illustrated print magazine and SI.com for a minimum of two years.
Strategic Benefits:

ABG and Meredith have formed a strategic partnership to build a global media platform that encompasses print, digital, mobile, video, social and broadcast television.
ABG and Meredith will combine their respective strengths to create other strategic, media-driven opportunities for complimentary ABG-owned brands.
ABG will develop broad-based licensing programs under the Sports Illustrated brand spanning product, original content and live events.
ABG also sees a significant opportunity to leverage Sports Illustrated's trusted name and digital infrastructure to position the brand as a leader in esports and sports gambling.
Meredith acquired Sports Illustrated as part of its purchase of Time Inc. on January 31, 2018. Shortly thereafter, Meredith announced it was selling certain Time Inc. news and sports brands. In its Fiscal 2019, Meredith has generated approximately $450 million of proceeds from the sale of the TIME, FORTUNE and Sports Illustrated brands.This figure is in addition to the nearly $300 million Meredith generated from the sale of Time Inc. assets in its Fiscal 2018.

Meredith is using the transaction proceeds to pay down debt.With the sale of Sports Illustrated, Meredith will have paid approximately $900 million of debt by June 30, 2019. Meredith intends to pay another $100 million in debt in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 (ending September 30, 2019) after completing the sale of FanSided and Viant to reach its stated goal of $1 billion of debt pay down.

Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Authentic Brands Group in the transaction.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Meredith in the transaction.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 02:13:03 UTC
