MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

04/12/2019 | 08:08am EDT
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Craig Jones 4/12/2019 6:30:40 AM

On CNBC's 'Options Action', Mike Khouw spoke about a high call options activity in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) on Thursday. Khouw said that calls outpaced puts 3 to 1 and the most active options were the April 27 calls.

Over 50,000 contracts of the April 27 calls were traded on Thursday and, on average, traders paid $0.15 for them. The trade breaks even at $27.15 or 1.88 percent above Thursday's closing price. Khouw added that around 56 percent of constituents of XLF are going to report earnings by the end of the next week.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
