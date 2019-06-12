Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Millennial Research Firm Says Young Consumers Still Love LaCroix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Millennial Research Firm Says Young Consumers Still Love LaCroix

Brett Hershman 6/12/2019 4:01:59 PM

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)'s flagship beverage LaCroix has been the front runner in the rapidly growing flavored sparkling water category, but increased competition is slowing down its growth - and negative headlines are dragging the stock.

The Competition

LaCroix has seen its fair share of competition from the major players in the beverage industry as they diversify their portfolios, soft drinks decline - and millennials take to LaCroix.

In 2017, The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) purchased Texas favorite sparkling mineral water Topo Chico for $220 million. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) also dipped its toe in sparkling water with Bubly, which has become a key competitor to LaCroix.

Prior to its Super Bowl ad in 2019, the brand awareness of Bubly was low, but it became one of the most successful advertisements during the game and created considerable awareness.

'Death Knell Headlines Are Inaccurate'

The affinity for LaCroix is flattening as the awareness and affinity for Bubly increase, Maryleigh Bliss, the vice president of content at millennial research firm Ypulse, told Benzinga.

While LaCroix is indeed facing increased competition, the negative headlines are blown out of proportion, according to Ypulse's research.

Although LaCroix has seen a recent dip in brand affinity among young consumers, it's actually been on an upward trajectory overall in the last few months and is at a higher point than it was at the start of the year, the firm said.

'It makes sense that in this new environment, with multiple direct competitors being launched in the last two years, sales for LaCroix would take a hit. But declarations that young consumers are done with the brand don't hold up,' Bliss said.

It's millennial affinity for LaCroix that was was responsible for the brand's spike in 2016, making the product appear almost entirely new despite the drink being released 30 years prior.

National Beverage saw its profits grow from $49.3 million to $107 million between 2015 and 2017.

The brand has near-cultlike appeal, but Ypulse said brand loyalty in this category is fickle.

'LaCroix is facing more sparkling water competition than ever before, so naturally their sales are seeing a slowdown. They are no longer the new, innovative brand in the space - but the death knell headlines are inaccurate,' Bliss said.

Related Links:

National Beverage Shares Fall Amid LaCroix Suit Involving Toxic Chemical Use

National Beverage Maintains Its Fizz...For Now

Photo courtesy of LaCroix.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 21:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Anavex Life Sciences 8-K Shows Co. Entered Purchase Deal W..
PU
05:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Millennial Research Firm Says Young Consumers Still Love L..
PU
05:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Destination Maternity Names Lisa Gavales Chair Of Newly-Cr..
PU
05:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Savara Reports Results From IMPALA Trial Of Molgradex Did ..
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : RPM Reports Purchase Of Schul Int'l. And Willseal, No Term..
PU
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lululemon Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidan..
PU
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : iCAD Reports Common Stock Offering, Size Not Disclosed
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Luareate Education Reports Offering Of 10M Share Common St..
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Savara Says 'study showed statistically significant improv..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.76%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About