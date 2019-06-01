Cboe Global Markets : Moderna Announces Presentation of Encouraging Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of mRNA Personalized Cancer Vaccine at #ASCO19

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 10:18:09 AM

Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA) today announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected (adjuvant) and unresected (advanced) solid tumors. The data showed that the Company's mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157, given alone or in combination with Merck's pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), was well-tolerated at all doses tested and elicited neoantigen-specific T-cell responses. There were no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs) reported for the PCV when administered to patients as a monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab.

Presented today at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology(ASCO) Annual Meeting, the study demonstrates the immunogenicity of Moderna's mRNA platform for developing PCVs. In addition, clinical activity was observed in some patients receiving mRNA-4157 in combination with pembrolizumab. These safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data and the initial clinical activity observed support Moderna's randomized Phase 2 study investigating pembrolizumab in combination with a 1 mg dose of mRNA-4157, compared to pembrolizumab alone, for the treatment of high-risk adjuvant melanoma.

'We are encouraged by these interim data from our personalized cancer vaccine program, which involves designing and manufacturing a unique vaccine for each patient based on their specific tumor,' said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Moderna. 'This study demonstrates the ability of Moderna's mRNA personalized cancer vaccine to elicit T-cells that are specific to the cancer mutations. We also observed early signs of clinical activity of our personalized cancer vaccine in combination with pembrolizumab, including in two patients previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors. We look forward to building on these learnings about tolerability and immunogenicity by assessing activityin a randomized Phase 2 study for the treatment of adjuvant melanoma.'

'For decades, the cancer community has been working on the concept of developing medicines that can be personalized down to the individual patient level,' said Howard A. 'Skip' Burris III, M.D., president, clinical operations & chief medical officer at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, and a principal investigator of the mRNA-4157 Phase 1 study. 'We know that cancer mutations are rarely shared between patients, so it's encouraging to see individualized, personalized cancer vaccines like mRNA-4157 eliciting immune responses. We're pleased to be a part of a study that aims to advance the science of immunotherapy through mRNA vaccines, and deliver a novel approach that is customized for each patient.'