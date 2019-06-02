Cboe Global Markets : Myriad Genetics Announces BRACAnalysis CDx Companion Diagnostic Test Identifies Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Who Benefited from Treatment with Lynparza at #ASCO19

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 9:14:51 AM

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) today announced that its BRACAnalysis CD® companion diagnostic test effectively identified patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who benefitted from treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) in the Phase III POLO study. Results of this important study were featured today at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Onocology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago.

'Our long-standing collaboration with Myriad Genetics Inc. has enabled us to deliver the positive POLO study in pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating our shared ambition to target precision medicines to the right patients across different cancers,' said Ruth March, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of Precision Medicine, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca.

Specifically, the POLO study demonstrated that patients with a germline mutation, and whose disease had not progressed on first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, had a clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.4 months when treated with Lynparza compared to 3.8 months for placebo (HR 0.53; p=0.004). Lynparza is a novel PARP inhibitor being commercialized by AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S.) and is not currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gBRCAm pancreatic cancer.

'The POLO study demonstrated the clinical effectiveness of the BRACAnalysis CDx test to identify germline BRCA mutations and enable transformative precision therapy for patients with pancreatic cancer,' said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics. 'The message for clinicians is clear: all patients with pancreatic cancer should receive a BRACAnalysis CDx test to determine their BRCA status.'

New NCCN Guidelines Recommend Genetic Testing for All Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

In February, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) updated its guidelines to recommend universal germline BRCA testing for all patients with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related death in the United States, and it is estimated that germline BRCA-mutated pancreatic cancer accounts for approximately seven percent of all cases.

'Based on the new NCCN guidelines, clinicians should order a BRACAnalysis CDx test for their patients with pancreatic cancer at the time of diagnosis,' said Dr. Lancaster. 'The sooner we can identify patients with germline BRCA mutations, the better chance they will have to benefit from precision therapies.'

Myriad previously announced that it intends to file a supplementary Premarket Approval (sPMA) application with the FDA to authorize BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic for Lynparza in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company also has signed an exclusive commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca.

'We congratulate AstraZeneca and Merck on the POLO study results and look forward to collaborating with them to improve outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer,' said Nicole Lambert, president, Myriad Oncology. 'BRACAnalysis CDx is the only test approved by FDA to identify germline BRCA mutations, and the POLO study highlights our ongoing commitment to improve outcomes for people with difficult-to-treat cancers.'

The collaboration between Myriad and AstraZeneca on olaparib began in 2007 and has resulted in multiple regulatory approvals for BRACAnalysis CDx.

December 2018: FDA approved BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients newly diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer who are eligible for first-line maintenance treatment with olaparib.

March 2018: The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with germlineBRCAmmetastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy and are eligible for treatment with Lynparza.

January 2018: FDA approved BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with germlineBRCAm metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy and are eligible treatment with Lynparza.

August 2017: FDA approved BRACAnalysis CDx as a complementary diagnostic to identify patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive germlineBRCAm ovarian cancer who are eligible for maintenance treatment with Lynparza.

Dec. 2014: FDA approved BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are eligible for fourth-line treatment with olaparib.