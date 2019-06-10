Log in
Cboe Global Markets : NBA Finals Game 5 Prices Are The Most Expensive Sporting Event This Ticket Firm Has Ever Tracked

06/10/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
NBA Finals Game 5 Prices Are The Most Expensive Sporting Event This Ticket Firm Has Ever Tracked

Brett Hershman 6/10/2019 2:16:24 PM

The opportunity to watch the Toronto Raptors try to close out NBA Finals on Monday night and witness Canadian basketball history won't come cheap.

In fact, the tickets are so expensive on the secondary market, TicketIQ says it's the most expensive finals game they have ever tracked in any sport, even more than Game 7 during the Cubs historic 2016 World Series run.

TicketIQ says tickets for Game 5 start from $1948 with the average secondary market list price at $5,965. By comparison, Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday night in St.Louis was the third most expensive sporting event TicketIQ has tracked since 2011. With that series headed back to Boston for game 7, it's highly unlikely ticket prices will top the Raptors Game 5 tickets given how many championships Boston has won recently.

'Prices were high before all series but have gone even higher following the Raptors wins in games 3 & 4. The average prices for potential clinchers in Toronto are up 41% (game 5) and 37% (game 7) since the start of the series. In fact, with game 5 averaging almost $6000 per ticket, it is the most expensive NBA Finals game we've ever tracked. A potential game 6 in Oakland would be the second most expensive,' TicketIQ Founder Jesse Lawrence said ahead of Monday's game.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:52:13 UTC
