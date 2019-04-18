Cboe Global Markets : Natera Prices 5.26M Share Offering @$19/Share

Natera Prices 5.26M Share Offering @$19/Share



Charles Gross 4/18/2019 3:27:57 AM





Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,263,158 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Natera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 shares of common stock from Natera at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Canaccord Genuity are acting as co-managers for the offering.



