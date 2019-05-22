Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Neovasc Reports 2-Year Follow-Up Safety, Efficacy Data For Neovasc Reduce In International Journal of Cardiology; Showed Sustained Therapeutic Effect At 2 Years Across Large Population

0
05/22/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
Neovasc Reports 2-Year Follow-Up Safety, Efficacy Data For Neovasc Reduce In International Journal of Cardiology; Showed Sustained Therapeutic Effect At 2 Years Across Large Population

Benzinga Newsdesk 5/22/2019 4:45:18 PM

Neovasc Inc. ('Neovasc' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:NVCN)(TSX:NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that the International Journal of Cardiology has published a peer reviewed article regarding long term sustained efficacy and safety of the Reducer therapy in 50 patients suffering from refractory disabling angina. The title of the article is: 'Safety and efficacy of Coronary Sinus Reducer implantation at 2-year follow-up.'

'This study shows us that the Reducer has a sustained therapeutic effect at two years across a large patient population. In addition, we believe this study provides valuable long-term safety data that further supports cardiologists use of the Reducer as a therapeutic option for patients suffering from refractory angina,' commented Prof. Shmuel Banai, Medical Director of Neovasc. 'This data supports our belief that the Reducer offers refractory angina patients a safe and effective treatment option, filling a void in a market where there are currently limited therapeutic options.'

The 50-patient study found that the Reducer remains safe in the long-term with no device-related adverse events at the two year follow up. In addition, the reduction of angina symptoms and the improvement of quality of life observed after Reducer therapy were maintained at 2-year follow-up.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 22:22:01 UTC
