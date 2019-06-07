Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Neptune Wellness Signs Extraction Deal With Tilray

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:48am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Neptune Wellness Signs Extraction Deal With Tilray

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/7/2019 7:12:15 AM

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT), a Canada-based company engaged in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products, has entered into a definitive agreement to provide extraction, and purification services to Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Neptune's facility in Sherbooke, Quebec expects to receive its first shipment of biomass from Tilray in September. Under the agreement, the minimum volume of biomass to be processed over the three year term is 125,000kg, of which the first year is expected to represent 20 percent of total volumes.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

'We are thrilled to be working with Tilray, a globally recognized leader in cannabis. The size and length of this contract is a testament to the strength of our commercial, scientific and operations teams,' said Neptune CEO Jim Hamilton in a press release.

Neptune shares traded up 13 percent to $4.49 in Friday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Analyst Says Tilray Growth Expectations Are Way Too High

Report: China Wants A Piece Of The CBD Market



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 12:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
09:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Charles & Colvard Prices 6.25M Share Common Stock OFfering..
PU
09:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Unemployment Rate for May 3.6% vs 3.6% Est; Prior 3.6%
PU
09:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Private Payrolls for May 90K vs 175K Est; Prior 236K
PU
09:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Nonfarm Payrolls for May 75K vs 185K Est; Prior 263K
PU
08:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China's Xi Visiting St. Petersburg, Russia, Says China Is ..
PU
08:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Caesars, Eldorado Resorts Combination Could Be Imminent
PU
08:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Neptune Wellness Signs Extraction Deal With Tilray
PU
08:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : AzurRx BioPharma Reports Notice Of Allowance Of US, Japan ..
PU
08:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
PU
08:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tyme Technologies Highlights Abstract For Oral SM-88 Was S..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,71
P/E ratio 2020 25,30
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 399 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.62%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.91%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About