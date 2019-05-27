Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : NetComm Wireless Directors Confirm Recommendation that Shareholders Vote in Favor of Casa Systems Offer of $1.10/Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
NetComm Wireless Directors Confirm Recommendation that Shareholders Vote in Favor of Casa Systems Offer of $1.10/Share

Charles Gross 5/27/2019 10:22:19 AM

Dear NetComm Wireless shareholders,
I am writing to you in relation to a letter dated 22 May 2019 sent by Mr Tas Davies about the proposed Scheme of Arrangement, which was announced on 22 February 2019. A link to Mr Davies' letter is included here https://www.netcomm.com/assets/TD-Shareholder-Letter.pdf. Under the Scheme, Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) would acquire 100% of the equity interests in NetComm (OTC: NCLZF) for a cash consideration of $1.10 per share.

Having carefully considered the views expressed in Mr Davies' letter, the Directors of NetComm confirm their unanimous recommendation to shareholders that the shareholders should vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and provided that the Independent Expert continues to conclude that the Scheme is in NetComm shareholders' best interests. The Directors also confirm their intention to vote their shares FOR the Scheme and have lodged proxies accordingly. The authors of the Independent Expert Report have confirmed to the Directors, after reviewing Mr Davies' letter, that their assessment of the Scheme is unchanged.

The grounds for your Directors' recommendation in favour of the Scheme are set out in the Scheme Booklet sent to shareholders on 8 May 2019. The Directors do not regard it as necessary to provide shareholders with a supplementary explanatory statement in response to the matters raised by Mr Davies' letter, because those matters are all adequately addressed in the Scheme Booklet. However, the Board believes it may be of assistance to shareholders to reiterate the key points, made in the Scheme Booklet, that answer Mr Davies' concerns.

Basis of the Board's Recommendation to Vote FOR the Scheme
In summary, your Directors confirm their recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme for the following key reasons, which are set out more fully in the Scheme Booklet:
• Significant premium: The Scheme Consideration of A$1.10 per share constitutes a:
o 52.8% premium to the closing price of A$0.720 per share on 20 February 2019;
o 49.8% premium to the 1-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of A$0.734 per
share; and
Shareholder Letter
o 40.9% premium to the VWAP of A$0.781 per share since NetComm announced its FY18
results on 27 August 2018.1
• Certainty of value: the 100% cash consideration, with its substantial premium, provides
NetComm shareholders with certainty of value against the risks associated with the execution of NetComm's long term strategy, which is dependent upon new customer contract wins together with the inherent uncertainty of future revenue streams.2
• Limited conditionality: The Scheme is not subject to a finance condition and is subject only to conditions customary for transactions of this type, including court approval and approval by the shareholders of NetComm.3
• No other proposal has been received since conducting the strategic review in late 2018 despite various potential buyers being contacted by our investment bank prior to the commencement of the exclusivity period for Casa4
.
Furthermore, your Directors believe that if the Scheme does not proceed, and no Superior Proposal is received, then there is a strong risk that NetComm's share price will fall and trade at a price below the Scheme Consideration of $1.10 cash per NetComm Share, and possibly below the price before the bid from Casa which was A$0.720 per share (on 20 February 2019)5
.
The outcome of the Meeting will depend on you, our valued shareholders. The Scheme Booklet sets out all the information you need to help you decide how to vote, and sets out not only the considerations that might lead you to vote in favour of the Scheme, but also (at pages 22 to 23) considerations that might lead you to vote against it. Your Board strongly encourages you to read the Scheme Booklet carefully.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Deutsche Bank Reviews Capital Raising as Option for Overha..
PU
12:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : NetComm Wireless Directors Confirm Recommendation that Sha..
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's AT&T Options Trade
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Caterpillar Trade
PU
11:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dan Nathan's SPDR S&P Homebuilders Trade
PU
05/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China April Industrial Profit Down 3.7% YoY
PU
05/26THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight
PU
05/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Renault, Fiat Chrysler Have Discussed Merger of Equals
PU
05/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Major Announcement on Fiat Chrysler-Renault Talks Expected..
PU
05/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : First Sensor Confirms it's in Advanced Takeover Talks With..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,61
P/E ratio 2020 24,36
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,81x
Capitalization 11 939 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 939
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.63%46 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%39 758
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.58%26 711
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.75%23 239
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About