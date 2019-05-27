Cboe Global Markets : NetComm Wireless Directors Confirm Recommendation that Shareholders Vote in Favor of Casa Systems Offer of $1.10/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 5/27/2019 10:22:19 AM

Dear NetComm Wireless shareholders,

I am writing to you in relation to a letter dated 22 May 2019 sent by Mr Tas Davies about the proposed Scheme of Arrangement, which was announced on 22 February 2019. A link to Mr Davies' letter is included here https://www.netcomm.com/assets/TD-Shareholder-Letter.pdf. Under the Scheme, Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) would acquire 100% of the equity interests in NetComm (OTC: NCLZF) for a cash consideration of $1.10 per share.

Having carefully considered the views expressed in Mr Davies' letter, the Directors of NetComm confirm their unanimous recommendation to shareholders that the shareholders should vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and provided that the Independent Expert continues to conclude that the Scheme is in NetComm shareholders' best interests. The Directors also confirm their intention to vote their shares FOR the Scheme and have lodged proxies accordingly. The authors of the Independent Expert Report have confirmed to the Directors, after reviewing Mr Davies' letter, that their assessment of the Scheme is unchanged.

The grounds for your Directors' recommendation in favour of the Scheme are set out in the Scheme Booklet sent to shareholders on 8 May 2019. The Directors do not regard it as necessary to provide shareholders with a supplementary explanatory statement in response to the matters raised by Mr Davies' letter, because those matters are all adequately addressed in the Scheme Booklet. However, the Board believes it may be of assistance to shareholders to reiterate the key points, made in the Scheme Booklet, that answer Mr Davies' concerns.

Basis of the Board's Recommendation to Vote FOR the Scheme

In summary, your Directors confirm their recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme for the following key reasons, which are set out more fully in the Scheme Booklet:

• Significant premium: The Scheme Consideration of A$1.10 per share constitutes a:

o 52.8% premium to the closing price of A$0.720 per share on 20 February 2019;

o 49.8% premium to the 1-month volume weighted average price (VWAP) of A$0.734 per

share; and

Shareholder Letter

o 40.9% premium to the VWAP of A$0.781 per share since NetComm announced its FY18

results on 27 August 2018.1

• Certainty of value: the 100% cash consideration, with its substantial premium, provides

NetComm shareholders with certainty of value against the risks associated with the execution of NetComm's long term strategy, which is dependent upon new customer contract wins together with the inherent uncertainty of future revenue streams.2

• Limited conditionality: The Scheme is not subject to a finance condition and is subject only to conditions customary for transactions of this type, including court approval and approval by the shareholders of NetComm.3

• No other proposal has been received since conducting the strategic review in late 2018 despite various potential buyers being contacted by our investment bank prior to the commencement of the exclusivity period for Casa4

.

Furthermore, your Directors believe that if the Scheme does not proceed, and no Superior Proposal is received, then there is a strong risk that NetComm's share price will fall and trade at a price below the Scheme Consideration of $1.10 cash per NetComm Share, and possibly below the price before the bid from Casa which was A$0.720 per share (on 20 February 2019)5

.

The outcome of the Meeting will depend on you, our valued shareholders. The Scheme Booklet sets out all the information you need to help you decide how to vote, and sets out not only the considerations that might lead you to vote in favour of the Scheme, but also (at pages 22 to 23) considerations that might lead you to vote against it. Your Board strongly encourages you to read the Scheme Booklet carefully.