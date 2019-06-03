Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal

Jayson Derrick 6/3/2019 11:08:36 AM

Organic and natural beverages company New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) reached an agreement to acquire Brands Within Reach, a New York-based healthy products for an undisclosed price.

What Happened

New Age Beverages is the parent company behind multiple brands including Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha. As part of the acquisition, New Age will gain brand licensing and distribution rights to multiple healthy brands, including Nestea, Volvic, and Illy Ready to Drink Coffee.

New Age said the acquisition will help widen the gap between rival beverage companies as it could become the 'preeminent one-stop-shop provider' of healthy beverages. The deal will also significantly increase its North American sales and marketing, supply chain, and distribution presence to generate cost and revenue synergies.

Why It's Important

The acquisition of Brands Within Reach and access to its distribution portfolio 'is incredible,' New Age CEO Brent Willis said in the press release. The distribution capabilities it also gains from the deal is 'equally as impacting.'

'The combination of our brands, teams and infrastructure is unique and best in class, and a great value for our customers to work with one major company who can provide them with a full portfolio of growth brands in growth categories underpinned by superior execution and brand support,' Brands Within Reach founder Olivier Sonnois also said in the press release.

The combination will bring the scale of New Age to more than $320 million and will contribute to bottom line profitability.

New Age's stock traded lower by 4.9 percent at $4.80 per share Monday morning. The stock has received significant attention over the last year for its CBD-infused beverages.

Need more cannabis news?Check out all of our coverage here.

Related Links:

CBD Drink Maker New Age Beverages Trades Higher On Q4 Print

Walmart To Start Carrying New Age Beverages' Marley Brand Products



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Raytheon Wins US Air Force Contract To Mentor A Small Busi..
PU
01:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fitch Ratings Says US Tariffs On Mexico May Threaten USMCA..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's Says it is Committed to Sticking With its OPEC Oi..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Treasury Yields Drop To New Lows As Trade War Takes Bite O..
PU
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : New Age Buys Brands Within Reach In 'Incredible' Deal
PU
01:39pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : El Paso Electric Rises On Acquisition News; DelMar Pharm..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rules Environmental Impact Stat..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Genomic Health Highlights Secondary Analysis Of TAILORx Re..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Centrus Energy Subsidiary American Centrifuge Has Been Awa..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About