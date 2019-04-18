Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Newmont, Goldcorp Complete Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:03am EDT


Newmont, Goldcorp Complete Merger

Charles Gross      4/18/2019 3:24:10 AM

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) announced the successful conclusion of the transaction combining Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp to form the world's leading gold business.

Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of assets, prospects and talent. This portfolio includes long-life operations and profitable expansion and exploration options in some of the world's most favorable mining jurisdictions. Newmont Goldcorp will also offer investors the highest annual dividend and the largest Reserves and Resources per share among senior gold producers.

Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the ticker 'NEM', and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker 'NGT'. Goldcorp's common shares are expected to be delisted from the NYSE before market open on April 18, 2019, and from the TSX after market close on April 22, 2019.

Newmont Goldcorp is expected to immediately:

Be accretive to Newmont's Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and to the combined company's 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent; i
Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii
Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a decades-long time horizon; i
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector, including on a per share basis;
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold districts on four continents;
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers; iii
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent; iv
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance.
About Newmont Goldcorp


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BP Agrees to Three-year Framework Crude Oil Deal with Chin..
PU
05:28aBOEING CEO DENNIS A. MUILENBURG &RLM : We're making steady progress on the path ..
PU
05:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Astrotech's CEO Makes $1M Investment in the Company
PU
05:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Taiwan Semiconductor Says Settlement Between Qualcomm And ..
PU
05:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brigham Minerals Prices Upsized 14.5M Share IPO @$18/Share
PU
05:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zoom Prices 20.8M Share IPO @$36/Share
PU
05:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : United Therapeutics Says Lawsuit Filed by Sandoz and RareG..
PU
05:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019
PU
05:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Prices 4.5M Share Public Offering..
PU
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : HOOKIPA Pharma Prices 6M Share IPO @$14/Share
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 26,09
P/E ratio 2020 22,50
EV / Sales 2019 9,81x
EV / Sales 2020 9,02x
Capitalization 11 247 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 247
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC6.41%45 348
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.61%44 579
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG11.96%25 099
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.74%22 556
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About