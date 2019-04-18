Cboe Global Markets : Newmont, Goldcorp Complete Merger

Newmont, Goldcorp Complete Merger



Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) announced the successful conclusion of the transaction combining Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp to form the world's leading gold business.

Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of assets, prospects and talent. This portfolio includes long-life operations and profitable expansion and exploration options in some of the world's most favorable mining jurisdictions. Newmont Goldcorp will also offer investors the highest annual dividend and the largest Reserves and Resources per share among senior gold producers.

Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the ticker 'NEM', and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker 'NGT'. Goldcorp's common shares are expected to be delisted from the NYSE before market open on April 18, 2019, and from the TSX after market close on April 22, 2019.

Newmont Goldcorp is expected to immediately:

Be accretive to Newmont's Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and to the combined company's 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent; i

Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii

Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a decades-long time horizon; i

Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector, including on a per share basis;

Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold districts on four continents;

Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers; iii

Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent; iv

Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and

Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance.

