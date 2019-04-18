|
Cboe Global Markets : Nintendo Shares Up 13% Following Earlier Report 'Nintendo, With Tencent's Help, to Sell Switch Console in China'
04/18/2019 | 11:28am EDT
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:27:01 UTC
|
|Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
1 185 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
749 M
|
Net income 2019
|
433 M
|
Debt 2019
|
374 M
|
Yield 2019
|
1,30%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
26,09
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
22,50
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
9,81x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
9,02x
|
Capitalization
|
11 247 M
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
15
|Average target price
|
106 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
5,6%