Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Novartis Announces Kisqali Significantly Extends Life in Women with HR+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONALEESA-7 Trial at #ASCO19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 08:19am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Novartis Announces Kisqali Significantly Extends Life in Women with HR+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONALEESA-7 Trial at #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 6:37:36 AM

Novartis (NYSE: NVS) today announced statistically significant overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy[1]. The Phase 3 MONALEESA-7 trial evaluated Kisqali plus endocrine therapy (goserelin plus either an aromatase inhibitor or tamoxifen) as initial treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in pre- and perimenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer[1]. MONALEESA-7 overall survival results will be featured in a press briefing today, presented as a late-breaker at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract# LBA1008), and will be published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The significant extension in survival met the early efficacy stopping criteria at a pre-specified interim analysis following 192 deaths (median OS, not reached vs. 40.9 [95% CI: 37.8-NE] months; HR=0.712 [0.535-0.948]; p=0.00973). Overall survival rates in the intent-to-treat population (n=672) at 42 months were 70.2% for Kisqali combination therapy compared to 46.0% for endocrine therapy alone. At the time of data cut-off, 35% of women taking Kisqali combination therapy were continuing the treatment. No new safety signals were observed[1]. Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen.

'Overall survival benefit is considered the 'gold standard' in cancer trials but is challenging to achieve in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. MONALEESA-7 reached this important endpoint earlier than anticipated,' said Sara Hurvitz, MD, Medical Director of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Clinical Research Unit and Director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Program at UCLA. 'Impactful results like these ribociclib findings are what we wish for in every clinical trial, and to achieve overall survival improvement in an incurable disease, like metastatic breast cancer, is truly an outstanding advancement for patients.'

Susanne Schaffert, Ph.D., CEO, Novartis Oncology, added, 'Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to achieve statistically significant overall survival benefit in combination with endocrine therapy, and we are so proud to share these powerful data with the medical and patient community. These exciting results add to the proven efficacy and safety profile of Kisqali, solidify it as a standard of care for people living with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and inspire us to continue to reimagine medicine.'

Results from subgroup analyses showed that Kisqali plus an aromatase inhibitor demonstrated a 30.0% reduced risk of death compared to an aromatase inhibitor alone (median OS not reached vs. 40.7 months [37.4-NE]; HR=0.699 [0.501-0.976]), and Kisqali plus tamoxifen demonstrated a 20.9% reduced risk of death compared to tamoxifen alone (HR=0.791 [0.454-1.377])[1]. Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen. In the MONALEESA-7 primary analysis, increase in QTcF was on average greater and equal to 10 milliseconds in people taking tamoxifen plus placebo compared those taking aromatase inhibitor and placebo[4].

'Kisqali has characteristics that make it distinct from other CDK4/6 inhibitors. For one, Kisqali shows especially strong inhibition against CDK4. In pre-clinical data, Kisqali is four- to five-fold more potent against CDK4 compared to CDK6. CDK4 is likely the dominant CDK in breast cancer and a pivotal driver of disease progression,' said Jeff Engelman, MD, Global Head of Oncology Research, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

MJ DeCoteau, Executive Director of Rethink Breast Cancer, said, 'Younger women living with advanced breast cancer encounter unique challenges as they face an incurable illness at the prime of their lives - they may be students, new moms or just embarking on their careers. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women 20-59, so knowing an approved treatment has been proven to help them live longer is an outstanding advancement and provides new hope for women with this devastating disease.'



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 12:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DoJ Preparing Antitrust Investigation of Google; Expected ..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Merck Announces Five-Year Survival Data for KEYTRUDA in Ad..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Clovis Oncology Announces Expanded Rubraca Data from ARIEL..
PU
08:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Kisqali Significantly Extends Life in W..
PU
08:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China to Investigate FedEx Over Possible Infringement of C..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Digirad Reports 1-For-10 Reverse Split Effective After Mar..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : House Speaker Pelosi Says Trump Is ' Sowing Chaos Over The..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexico's Foreign Minister Says He Is About To Board Plane ..
PU
05/31CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexico's Foreign Minister Says Spoke By Phone With Jared K..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About