Cboe Global Markets : ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO

06/29/2019 | 11:43am EDT
ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO

Javier Hasse 6/29/2019 9:53:34 AM

ONE Cannabis announced this week the expansion of its leadership team with the additions of Frank Knuettel as Chief Financial Officer, Kacy Sindel as Director of Operations, Cultivation and Jayne Levy as Director of Communications.

The company plans to add more than three dozen employees within the next six months across the corporate and store level, increasing the employee count to more than 100 by year-end. The addition of Knuettel and his background and experience serving as CFO for multiple public companies will be an integral piece as ONE Cannabis grows into its next phase.

Prior to joining ONE Cannabis, Knuettel was CSO and CFO at MJardin Group, Inc. (OTC: MJARF), as well as CFO at several public companies, including Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) and Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

'Frank is a great example of the growing movement of executives from traditional industries, with high qualifications and expertise, self-identifying opportunities in cannabis,' ONE Cannabis Ceo Chris Hageseth told Benzinga. 'Ten years ago, it would have been nearly impossible to successfully recruit talent from the beverages or retail spaces to the cannabis industry, but now we're seeing a fundamental shift in the way people look at cannabis. It's people like Frank who are going to push the industry forward and position companies like ours for success.'

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 15:42:03 UTC
