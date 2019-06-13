Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Oil Prices Moving Following Reports Of Tanker Attacks Near Iran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 09:29am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Oil Prices Moving Following Reports Of Tanker Attacks Near Iran

Jayson Derrick 6/13/2019 7:54:42 AM

Brent crude oil prices rose more than 4% Thursday morning amid reports of two tanker attacks near Iran's coastline.

What Happened

Two tankers in the Gulf of Oman suffered significant fire damage, one of which docked in Saudi Arabia and was destined to Singapore, according to CNBC. The other tanker, owned by Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO), was carrying a petrochemical feedstock from the Persian Gulf to Japan.

The cause of the fires is not known but geopolitical tensions in the region is creating concern the incident is the result of an attack.

One of the tankers, the Kokuka Courageous, is stranded 14 nautical miles off the cost of Iran although the tanker's owner confirmed there is no risk of sinking.

A division of the U.K. Royal Navy is investigating the incident and urged 'extreme caution.' U.S. Naval ships in the region are 'rending assistance.'

In reaction to the incident, independent crude oil tanker oil company DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) suspended new bookings to the Arab Gulf.

Heidmar also suspended operations in the region.

OPEC Output At 5-Year Low

Separately, oil production from OPEC members dipped to 29.88 million barrels per day, which CNBC said marks the group's lowest output since June 2014.

OPEC said its lower output is the result of global trade tensions and geopolitical risks contributing to a slowdown in global economic activities.

The group is now modeling oil demand to rise by 1.14 million bpd in 2019, but expects non-OPEC producers to raise their combined output by 2.14 million bpd.

Related Links:

Saudi Oil Tankers Reportedly Attacked; Pompeo Talks Oil Prices

Oil's Selling Pressure Continues



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Arcadia Biosciences Reports ~1.49M Shares At $5.035/Share
PU
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ENGlobal Reports Wins Spot As 1 Of 3 Prime Contractors On ..
PU
09:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : IBM, Walmart, Merck Included In FDA Program To Test Blockc..
PU
09:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports FDA Advisory Committee Me..
PU
09:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Silk Road Medical Reports TCAR Achieved Favorable Outcomes..
PU
09:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Oil Prices Moving Following Reports Of Tanker Attacks Near..
PU
09:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B
PU
09:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vintage Capital, On Red Robin, Says 'Subject to confirmato..
PU
09:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Continuing Claims for May 31 1.695M vs 1.68M Est; Prio..
PU
08:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CPI Aerostrcutures Reports Secured $14M In Added Orders Fr..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.39%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About