Cboe Global Markets : One Liberty Properties Reports Purchase Of 2 Industrial Properties For $11.8M

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/4/2019 3:24:22 PM

On May 30, 2019, One Liberty acquired a 100,000 square foot industrial facility on 4.6 acres located three miles east of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for $8 million. The property is leased to two tenants with leases expiring in 2023 and 2024. The current aggregate annual base rent under the leases is $519,000, with annual increases ranging from 3.0% to 3.5%. Zwanenberg Food Group d/b/a Vietti Foods Co. Inc., a manufacturer of canned meats, recently expanded its footprint at the facility to 75,000 square feet, and the lease is guaranteed by Meatpoint B.V., a Dutch food conglomerate. Metro Carpets, LLC, which is in the carpet and flooring business and was recently acquired by Artisan Design Group, occupies the balance of the space, which is adjacent to their headquarters and showroom.

On May 30, 2019, One Liberty acquired a 57,000 square foot industrial property on 3.1 acres located in Wauconda, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, for $3.8 million. The 32-foot clear, Class A building is net leased to Echo, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of outdoor power and professional landscape equipment, and is used primarily for warehouse and distribution purposes. The lease provides for an annual base rent of $278,000, with 3% annual increases through lease expiration in early 2024.

