Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : One Of Russia's Most Important Infrastructure Projects Is About To Be Completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:39am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
One Of Russia's Most Important Infrastructure Projects Is About To Be Completed

Ofir Eyal Bar 6/12/2019 9:02:27 AM

In the 1970s, the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) made headlines around the world as the 'construction of the century.' At the time, the BAM was the world's longest railway under construction and one of the shortest routes from Europe to the Pacific Ocean, South Yakutia and other Russian regions. The BAM is 3,509 km long and crosses several large rivers, seven mountain ranges, traverses through a thousand bridges and eleven tunnels. For decades before and up until now, the BAM has played a crucial role in freight traffic in Russia. After years of service, the time for a major upgrade has come, and now the large-scale reconstruction of the BAM is underway, including the construction of a second, larger tunnel in the Baikal mountain range.

Large-Scale Construction

After the construction is completed, the new Baikal tunnel will drastically increase the BAM's volume and speed of cargo transportation. A significantly higher traffic capacity of the Lena-Severobaikalsk section is expected, and up to 25 trains will be able to pass through it in a day. Considering that the previous transit capacity of this section was 15 trains per day, the capacity will almost double. Industry experts estimate that these improvements will make it possible to transport 32 million tons of cargo per year by rail, which is significantly higher than the current 13 million tons. The 6.7-km-long tunnel will be one of BAM's largest manmade structures.

Meeting Demands

Facilitating the increase of the transit capacity, the tunnel will make an important contribution to the role that the BAM will play in the New Silk Road, which will enable cargo transportation between Asia and Europe. It will also help meet the significantly increasing demand resulting from the increase in freight volume that has occurred since the railway was first built. The construction of the new Baikal tunnel is at its final stage, and should be completed and put into operation by the end of 2019. The SK Most group of companies carrying out this project is one of the leaders in Russian infrastructure construction.

Source: SKmost.ru

SK Most: An Expert in Building Infrastructure

The SK Most group of companies was established in 1991. Today, it is a large holding made up of twelve bridge-building enterprises and three tunneling divisions. Russian businessman Ruslan Baisarov owns the controlling stake-56% of the group's shares-and is the chairman of the JSC 'USK Most' board of directors. Thanks to many years of experience in infrastructure construction industry, Baisarov's team has all the skills that are necessary to play a key role in the BAM and Trans-Siberian railway modernization project.

The SK Most group of companies carries out large-scale projects, including the construction of highways, hydraulic structures and ports. It takes part in many construction projects throughout Russia. In March, Russian and Chinese workers connected both sides of the first railway bridge over the Amur River to China near the village of Nizhneleninskoe in the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia. 'Our companies have built a bridge. The Russian part is 309 meters long and the entire bridge with adjacent access roads is over 5 km. Its carrying capacity is 21 million tons of cargo per year. The extraordinary feature of the bridge is that it is designed for trains using railway tracks of various gauges: a width of 1,520 mm for Russian rolling stock and 1,435 mm for Chinese rolling stock. This is undoubtedly a very important project that will strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries and shorten existing routes to consumers in China and Southeast Asia by more than 1,700 km,' said Mr. Baisarov.

Innovations in Implementing a Complex Project

The new Baikal tunnel is a large-scale project, not only in terms of volume, but also in complexity; over 1,200 people work on it and more than 100 units of the most modern equipment and construction machinery are being used. The new tunnel is located under the Daban junction, about 35 meters to the left of the existing tunnel. The new Baikal tunnel is being built in a zone with high seismic activity. Advanced drilling and blasting methods have been used to solve complex geological problems during excavation.

Image Sourced by Pixabay



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:44aEUR/USD : Entering Overbought Conditions
PU
10:44aBLACKBERRY OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $8.5 Calls Sweep (7) above Ask!: 5000 @ $0.173 ..
PU
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Periodic reminder that Dealreporter aggregation is genera..
PU
10:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : One Of Russia's Most Important Infrastructure Projects Is ..
PU
10:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Harris Corp. Wins $51M Delivery Order To Provide Leading-E..
PU
10:24aRANGE-BOUND : Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Co..
PU
10:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mattel Shares Tick Higher On Uptick In Volume, At Session ..
PU
10:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Immuron Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker, Up 47% On Extrem..
PU
10:14aGILEAD SCIENCES OPTION ALERT : Jun 28 $66 Calls Sweep (3) near the Ask: 500 @ $1..
PU
10:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bernstein Downgrades Beyond Meat Amid Growing Valuation Co..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.76%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About