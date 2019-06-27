Log in
Cboe Global Markets : OpGen Highlights Presentation Of Data Obtained From First Multisite Assessment Of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

0
06/27/2019 | 08:10am EDT
OpGen Highlights Presentation Of Data Obtained From First Multisite Assessment Of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/27/2019 6:33:25 AM

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) today announced the presentation of data obtained from the first multisite assessment evaluating the potential clinical utility of its Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel using clinical samples. The study tested 531 remnant urine specimens from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Geisinger, and Intermountain Healthcare with the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (For Research Use Only 'RUO'), to detect five pathogens and 47 antibiotic resistance genes common to urinary tract infections (UTI). Results for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (RUO) were produced in less than three hours.

These data were presented on June 22 by Geisinger researchers at ASM Microbe 2019 in a poster titled 'Verification of Real Time PCR for the Detection of Antibiotic-Resistance Markers and Semi-Quantitation of Urinary Tract Pathogens from Urine Samples.'

For the two most prevalent microbial species, E. coli and K. pneumoniae, the Acuitas Gene Panel had a total agreement of 96% and 97%, respectively, for pathogen detection, compared to MALDI-ToF mass spectrometry. Acuitas Lighthouse predictions for phenotypic Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) showed 93% total agreement for E. coli and 92% total agreement for K. pneumoniae, when compared to each site's method for phenotypic AST.

'Reducing the total time to targeted therapy, especially in complicated UTIs that have an increased risk to harbor antimicrobial resistance, has the potential to reduce hospital length of stay and mortality rates among patients,' said Dr. Donna Wolk, Division Director, Molecular and Microbial Diagnostics, Geisinger.

The total agreement by antibiotic class for both the E. coli and K. pneumoniae pathogens averaged 97% for aminoglycosides, 92% for fluoroquinolones, and 93% for cephalosporins. These data demonstrate that the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics may have the potential to serve as a front-line diagnostic to reduce time to targeted therapy for urinary tract infections (UTI), reducing length of stay and mortality.

'We are pleased with the results of the presented data, which further demonstrate the capabilities of our Acuitas diagnostic test in development and Acuitas Lighthouse Software as front-line tools in clinical settings to detect and predict antibiotic resistance in urine specimens. We believe these data further demonstrate the utility of our offering as a diagnostic tool to help identify and manage complicated urinary tract infections,' said Evan Jones, Chairman and CEO of OpGen.

UTIs are a significant cause of hospital admissions and can be associated with mortality linked to urosepsis. It is reported that 50-60% of all women will experience a UTI in their lifetime, while 25% experience a second UTI within six weeks of the first. Rapid and accurate detection has the potential to reduce the time to targeted therapy for certain UTI-causing pathogens, leading to a decrease in length of stay and mortality.

The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is a new molecular test being developed by OpGen, designed to detect five pathogens and 47 antibiotic-resistance genes in less than three hours. The test is currently available for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. Earlier this year, clinical trials were conducted for establishing the performance of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for use with bacterial isolates. Data obtained from the clinical trials were submitted in a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). OpGen is conducting clinical trials in 2019 to support a submission for its direct-from-urine Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test and the Acuitas Lighthouse Software for antibiotic resistance prediction direct from clinical samples and the management of antimicrobial resistance data in healthcare institutions.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:09:14 UTC
