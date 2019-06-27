Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Operating Entity Of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Hebei Tengsheng Paper Co. Ltd. For $47M

06/27/2019 | 05:00pm EDT
Operating Entity Of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Hebei Tengsheng Paper Co. Ltd. For $47M

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/27/2019 3:18:22 PM

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) ('IT Tech Packaging' or 'the Company'), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that Hebei Baoding Dongfang Paper Milling Company Limited ('Dongfang Paper'), the major operating entity of the Company, has entered into an acquisition Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Hebei Tengsheng Paper Co. Ltd. ('Tengsheng Paper'), pursuant to which Dongfang Paper shall acquire 100% equity interests in Tengsheng Paper and all right, title and interest in and to all assets owned by Tengsheng Paper (the 'Purchased Equity and Assets'). Tengsheng Paper is leasing its land of approximately 50 acres to the Company with a lease term of 15 years that expires in November 2027. After the completion of the acquisition, the PM8 production line will be transferred to Tengsheng Paper which as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dongfang Paper, will focus on manufacturing and distribution of tissue paper in the future.
Pursuant to the Agreement entered into on June 25, 2019, in consideration for the Purchased Equity and Assets, Dongfang Paper will pay to Tengsheng Paper a total purchase price of RMB320 million (approximately $47 million) (the 'Purchase Price') within six months of the execution of the Agreement. Further, Dongfang Paper will entrust the existing management of Tengsheng Paper to continue operating the business of Tengsheng Paper and the existing legal representative of Tengsheng Paper will continue acting as the legal representative of Tengsheng. Dongfang Paper will entrust the prior shareholders of Tengsheng Paper to represent it to hold and exercise all shareholder' rights to which it is entitled as the shareholder of Tengsheng Paper.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IT Tech Packaging commented, 'We have had a solid business partnership with Tengsheng Paper since 2012. With land use rights of 761.05 mu, we believe that Tengsheng Paper will offer us ample site

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 20:59:09 UTC
