Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets, Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Options Exchange Plans to Suspend Open Outcry Trading as a Precautionary Measure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Supplemental Volume Statistics for Cboe Options Exchange

March 12, 2020

Cboe Options Exchange Plans to Suspend Open Outcry Trading as a Precautionary Measure

On March 12, 2020, Cboe announced that it will temporarily close its Cboe Options Exchange (C1) trading floor at the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020 as a precautionary measure in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Trading on C1 will continue to be available in an electronic-only trading mode until further notice

Below is selected information on the percentage of contracts traded electronically at C1

Contracts Traded on

Percent of Contracts Traded

Cboe Options Exchange

Electronically

2020 YTD through

2019

March 11, 2020

SPX Options (SPX & SPXW)

44%

48%

VIX Options

47%

51%

Cboe Options Exchange excluding VIX and SPX

89%

88%

Cboe Options Exchange total volume traded

72%

73%

2

(in thousands)
(in thousands)

Cboe's Proprietary Index Suite Provides a "Toolbox"

of Products for Index Customers

Cboe's suite of SPX and VIX index products provide customers with cutting-edge tools to manage risk, particularly in times of extreme market volatility

Customers are more sophisticated than ever before on how to access our markets and deploy these tools to express their market views, gain exposure and hedge risk

Quarterly ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures

2,877

2,919

334

2,077

2,187

2,284

1,973

345

660

229

255

279

751

228

557

515

530

409

1,787

1,252

1,272

1,324

1,213

1,657

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20 TD¹

SPX Options

VIX Options

Other Index Options

VIX Futures

Annual ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures

2,919

1,959

2,271

2,526

2,131

345

1,825

294

295

248

751

239

667

205

722

503

573

588

1,657

939

1,024

1,164

1,479

1,266

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 TD¹

SPX Options

VIX Options

Other Index Options

VIX Futures

¹1Q20 TD and 2020 TD through March 11, 2020

3

Cautionary Statements Regarding

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: changes to trading behavior due to the temporary suspension of open outcry trading in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; our index providers' ability to maintain the quality and integrity of their indexes and to perform under our agreements; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; our ability to accommodate trading volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; and the accuracy of our estimates and expectations. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

This presentation includes market share, financials and industry data that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, reports of governmental agencies, third-parties and internal company surveys. Industry publications and surveys generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we cannot assure you that this information is accurate or complete. We have not independently verified any of the data and financials from third-party sources nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein. Statements as to our market position are based on the most currently available market data. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding industry data and financials presented herein, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.

Trademarks:Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

4

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
04:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Exchange Plans to Suspend Open Outcry Trading as a..
PU
03/12NYSE Braces for Coronavirus With Potential Trading Floor Closing
DJ
02/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/14CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
02/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
02/07CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/07CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Annual results
CO
02/07CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Slide show results
CO
02/07CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.-1.36%12 893
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-18.30%47 707
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.96%39 925
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.99%31 657
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-15.77%27 661
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%18 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group