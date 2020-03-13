Cboe Global Markets : Options Exchange Plans to Suspend Open Outcry Trading as a Precautionary Measure
03/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT
On March 12, 2020, Cboe announced that it will temporarily close its Cboe Options Exchange (C1) trading floor at the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020 as a precautionary measure in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Trading on C1 will continue to be available in an electronic-only trading mode until further notice
Below is selected information on the percentage of contracts traded electronically at C1
Contracts Traded on
Percent of Contracts Traded
Cboe Options Exchange
Electronically
2020 YTD through
2019
March 11, 2020
SPX Options (SPX & SPXW)
44%
48%
VIX Options
47%
51%
Cboe Options Exchange excluding VIX and SPX
89%
88%
Cboe Options Exchange total volume traded
72%
73%
Cboe's Proprietary Index Suite Provides a "Toolbox"
of Products for Index Customers
Cboe's suite of SPX and VIX index products provide customers with cutting-edge tools to manage risk, particularly in times of extreme market volatility
Customers are more sophisticated than ever before on how to access our markets and deploy these tools to express their market views, gain exposure and hedge risk
Quarterly ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures
2,877
2,919
334
2,077
2,187
2,284
1,973
345
660
229
255
279
751
228
557
515
530
409
1,787
1,252
1,272
1,324
1,213
1,657
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20 TD¹
SPX Options
VIX Options
Other Index Options
VIX Futures
Annual ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures
2,919
1,959
2,271
2,526
2,131
345
1,825
294
295
248
751
239
667
205
722
503
573
588
1,657
939
1,024
1,164
1,479
1,266
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 TD¹
SPX Options
VIX Options
Other Index Options
VIX Futures
¹1Q20 TD and 2020 TD through March 11, 2020
