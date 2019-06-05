Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Orchard Therapeutics Prices 9M ADS Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of ~$128M; ~$14.22/Share

06/05/2019
Orchard Therapeutics Prices 9M ADS Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of ~$128M; ~$14.22/Share

Charles Gross 6/5/2019 8:04:15 PM

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') representing 9,000,000 ordinary shares, for total gross proceeds of approximately $128 million. Each of the ADSs will be offered by Orchard. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase from Orchard up to 1,350,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as lead manager, and Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 01:37:01 UTC
