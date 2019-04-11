Cboe Global Markets : PagerDuty Prices 9.07M Share IPO @$24/Share

PagerDuty Prices 9.07M Share IPO @$24/Share

Charles Gross 4/11/2019 2:49:06 AM

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,070,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. PagerDuty is offering 8,500,000 shares and the selling stockholders are offering 570,000 shares. In addition, PagerDuty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,360,500 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'PD.' The offering is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

(PRNewsfoto/PagerDuty)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint bookrunners. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.