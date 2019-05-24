Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Pentagon Says Of 1,500 Additional Troops, Only About 900 Will Be Newly Deploying, 600 Already In Region But Will Be Extended; Pentagon Says 1,500 Forces Include Patriot Missile Battery Personnel, Manning For Surveillance Aircraft, Engineers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 01:53pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Pentagon Says Of 1,500 Additional Troops, Only About 900 Will Be Newly Deploying, 600 Already In Region But Will Be Extended; Pentagon Says 1,500 Forces Include Patriot Missile Battery Personnel, Manning For Surveillance Aircraft, Engineers

Benzinga Newsdesk 5/24/2019 12:11:15 PM

-Reuters



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Approves Incyte's Jakafi For The Treatment Of Patients..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russian Lawmaker Says Russia Could Raise Question Of US Tr..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Military Says Intelligence Suggests A 'Campaign' By Ira..
PU
01:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pentagon Says Of 1,500 Additional Troops, Only About 900 W..
PU
01:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pentagon Says None Of The Additional Forces Headed To Iraq..
PU
01:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Military Says Believes Iran's Revolutionary Guards Directl..
PU
01:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Baker Hughes Reports US Total Oil Rigs Down 2
PU
01:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 24
PU
01:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analyst Wins Big at J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,41
P/E ratio 2020 24,19
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
Capitalization 11 857 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 857
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC7.86%45 814
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.79%39 503
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 211
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.26%23 066
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About