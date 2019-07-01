Cboe Global Markets : Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B

Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B
Benzinga Newsdesk 7/1/2019 6:02:31 AM
Acquisition positions PFG as one of the largest distributors in the U.S. with approximately $30 billion in net sales
Anticipates single-digit Adjusted Diluted EPS accretion in year one with double-digit accretion in year three
Strategic transaction expected to generate approximately $50 million of annual run-rate cost synergies in three years after close of acquisition
The purchase price reflects a 2018 estimated Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.1x, including $50 million in annual run-rate synergies and tax benefits
Acquisition expands geographic reach and overall scale
Complementary customer-centric operating models further enhance PFG's strategic position
PFG expects full-year fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to 10% fueled by solid net sales momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 versus the prior-year period
