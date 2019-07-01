Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:43am EDT
Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for $2B

Benzinga Newsdesk 7/1/2019 6:02:31 AM

  • Acquisition positions PFG as one of the largest distributors in the U.S. with approximately $30 billion in net sales
  • Anticipates single-digit Adjusted Diluted EPS accretion in year one with double-digit accretion in year three
  • Strategic transaction expected to generate approximately $50 million of annual run-rate cost synergies in three years after close of acquisition
  • The purchase price reflects a 2018 estimated Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.1x, including $50 million in annual run-rate synergies and tax benefits
  • Acquisition expands geographic reach and overall scale
  • Complementary customer-centric operating models further enhance PFG's strategic position
  • PFG expects full-year fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to 10% fueled by solid net sales momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 versus the prior-year period

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Good Timing For This Alternative Energy ETF
PU
07:53aATTENTION BIOTECH INVESTORS : Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
PU
07:43aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
PU
07:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for..
PU
06:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WidePoint Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded $6M Contract Renewal ..
PU
06:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric for $2.2B
PU
05:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lonza to Acquire Sterile Fill and Finish Facility from Nov..
PU
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Data Show Aimovig Cuts Acute Migraine M..
PU
05:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ObsEva Names Dr. Elizabeth Garner as Chief Medical Officer
PU
04:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ArcelorMittal Completes Sale of Several European Steelmaki..
PU
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 569
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.08%48 459
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 420
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.53%26 882
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.06%24 348
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%22 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About