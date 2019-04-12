Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : PhaseBio Prices 3.58M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$12/Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:43am EDT
PhaseBio Prices 3.58M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$12/Share

Charles Gross 4/12/2019 3:03:59 AM

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,586,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. All of the common stock to be sold in the offering is being offered by PhaseBio. In addition, PhaseBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 537,975 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be$43.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by PhaseBio.The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
04:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : PhaseBio Prices 3.58M Share Public Offering of Common Stoc..
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why This Dividend ETF Matters
PU
04/11MID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down 1.6%; Papa Murphy's Shares Spike Hi..
PU
04/11ANALYST : Uber Roadshow A 'Dark Shadow' Over Lyft
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bad News For Stores, Good News For This ETF
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EU Agrees To Six-Month Article 50 Flextension
PU
04/11PORT REPORT : Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking To Boost U.S. Energy Developme..
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Four New 11,000 TEU Boxships For Yang Ming
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ad Revenue Another Big Catalyst For The Esports ETF
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About