Cboe Global Markets : #PreMarket Prep Guest List For The Week Of January 26, 2015

Brianna Valleskey 5/23/2019 4:09:13 PM

Fund managers, market technicians and veteran traders will all be guests on this week's #PreMarket Prep broadcast, sponsored by Marketfy.

Be sure to tune in at 8:00 a.m. EST Monday-Friday here to tune in to the exciting show.

Anne-Marie Baiynd (@AnneMarieTrades), Author and Financial Analyst

Anne-Marie Baiynd is a trader, author and financial analyst best known for her book, 'The Trading Book Course: A Practical Guide to Profiting with Technical Analysis.'

9 a.m.

Jon Boorman (@JBoorman), CMT and Founder of Alpha Capture

Jon Boorman is also president and CEO of Broadsword Capital, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser in Charlotte, North Carolina, providing portfolio management services to institutions and individual investors. Boorman has more than 25 years experience in global markets, having previously held roles as a sales trader to hedge funds and institutions, research analyst, prop trader and buy-side head of desk.

9:20 a.m.

Sean Udall (@UdallTechStrat), the Tech Stock Strategist

After nearly doubling his money on NVLS Systems in the early 1990s, Sean Udall has been hooked on tech stocks ever since. He has more than 20 years of experience working for some of the biggest firms in the country (Morgan Stanley, Salomon Smith Barney), managing over $350 million in client assets, and writing prolific content on the tech sector.

Nic Chahine (@racernic), Creating income with options spreads

Nic Chahine joins the show every Tuesday to discuss the week's options outlook.

9 a.m.

JC Parets (@allstarcharts), Marketfy Maven and Founder of Eagle Bay Capital

JC Parets is a money manager, chartered market technician, technical analysis practitioner and blogger.

9:20 a.m.

Nate Tobik (@oddballstocks), Investor and Founder of CompleteBankData.com

CompleteBankData is a place for information on banks, banking institutions and bank-holding companies. Nate Tobik also runs oddballstocks.com, an investment blog that uses research from CompleteBankData.com.

Fari Hamzei (@HamzeiAnalytics), Founder of Hamzei Analytics

Fari Hamzei joins the show every Wednesday, bringing his wealth of knowledge on aggressive equity options and index futures trends.

9 a.m.

Sheldon McIntyre (@hertcapital), Founder of 360° Virtual Advisor

Sheldon McIntyre founded 360° Virtual Advisor in 2010. He has more than 14 years of experience in the investment industry.

9:20 a.m.

Jason O'Donnell, Chief Investment Officer at Bluestone Financial Institutions Fund

Jason O'Donnell previously served as Principal and Director of Research at Merion Capital Group since March 2012 and is a founding member of the firm. In these capacities, he was responsible for directing the company's research strategy and covering publicly traded small and mid-cap banking institutions. Prior to Merion Capital Group, O'Donnell was Director of Research and a Senior Research Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, a brokerage and investment bank based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Alan Brochstein (@Invest420), Marketfy Maven and Author of '420 Investor'

Marketfy's Cannabis financial analyst will be be discussing the latest in the marijuana sector.

9 a.m.

Andrew Nyquist (@andrewnyquist), Founder of See It Market

Andrew Nyquist has been actively investing for over 15 years with a strong focus on technical analysis and swing trading. His blogs, articles and contributions have appeared on numerous websites, including Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, Business Insider, Investing.com and Benzinga. Nyquist recently ended a long stint in the financial services industry to focus on See It Market and private trading.

9:20 a.m.

Dr. Mikhail Melnik, Economics Professor at Kennesaw State University

Mikhail Melnik's economics research in online commerce and taxation is recognized internationally, and he has been interviewed in media outlets such as Forbes, Bloomberg News Radio, The Buffalo News and CNBC. His research has been cited by policy makers, including the State of Florida Senate, and prominent think tanks, including American Enterprise Institute. He has over a decade of economic forecasting experience: 2007-2012, assisted the Buffalo-Western NY Chapter of the NAPM with monthly PMI releases, 2008 - present, has served as a member of the Bloomberg Survey of Economists, and since 2012 has participated in a BlackRock survey of economists.

Jonathan Corpina (@JonathanCorpina), Senior Managing Partner at Meridian Equity Partners

Jonathan Corpina manages trading and sales on the Meridian NYSE trading desk. An NYSE member since 2001, Corpina is an elected Executive Floor Governor, President of the Organization of Independent Floor Brokers (OIFB), and is a board member of the Floor Members Emergency Fund (FMEF). Jonathan is currently an active member of the NYSE Stock Allocation, NYSE Broker Handheld, Broker Technology and Floor Facilities Committees.

9 a.m.

Kevin McPartland (@kmcpartland), Principal of Market Structure and Technology at Greenwich Associates

Kevin McPartland leads the Firm's market structure and technology practice and has nearly 15 years of capital markets industry experience with a deep expertise in OTC derivatives and financial services technology. Prior to joining the Firm, Kevin was with BlackRock, where he was a Director in the Electronic Trading and Market Structure group.

9:20 a.m.

R. Scott Arnell (@GvaCapital), Founding Partner of Geneva Capital

R. Scott Arnell is a founding partner of Geneva Capital S.A., an advisory firm based in Geneva, Switzerland, specializing in alternative investments, including advising investors on socially responsible investment opportunities with a high concentration in private equity in emerging and frontier markets.