Cboe Global Markets : ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share

ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share

Charles Gross 4/3/2019 5:40:01 PM

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors providing for the issuance of approximately 816,914 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $5.2025 per ordinary share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

ReWalk will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to approximately 408,457 ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of 5.5 years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $5.14 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $4.25 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.