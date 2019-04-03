Cboe Global Markets : ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share

ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share
Charles Gross 4/3/2019 5:40:01 PM
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors providing for the issuance of approximately 816,914 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $5.2025 per ordinary share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
ReWalk will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to approximately 408,457 ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of 5.5 years, be exercisable immediately following the issuance date and have an exercise price of $5.14 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $4.25 million.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:21:05 UTC