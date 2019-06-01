Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : IMV Presents New Positive Data from Phase 2 Monotherapy Arm of Its Decide1 Trial in Advanced Ovarian Cancer and Continued Duration of Clinical Benefits to Patients with Progression Free Survival at #ASCO19
PU
03:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Five Prime Therapeutics Presents Monotherapy Data From the Phase 1a/1b Trial of FPA150 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at #ASCO2019; One Patient With Ovarian Cancer Achieved Confirmed Partial Response With Duration of 6.2 Months
PU
03:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BeiGene Announces Preliminary Phase 2 Results of Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Nasopharyngeal Cancer at #ASCO19; Nine of 21 Patients Achieved Stable Disease; Adverse Events Occurred in 14 Patients
PU
Cboe Global Markets : Replimune Announces Initiation of the Phase 2 Portion of its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RP1 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Nivolumab at #ASCO19

06/01/2019 | 03:09pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Replimune Announces Initiation of the Phase 2 Portion of its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RP1 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Nivolumab at #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 1:27:38 PM

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) today announced that the Phase 2 portion of the Company's Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 alone and in combination with nivolumab anti-PD1 therapy has initiated. In the Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial, RP1 in combination with nivolumab will be tested in four 30-patient cohorts of patients with melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC), metastatic bladder cancer or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors. Enrollment is now open in the melanoma, NMSC and bladder cancer cohorts, and enrollment in the MSI-H cohort will open as soon as a protocol-required MSI-H patient is evaluable from Phase 1. The patients enrolled into the melanoma cohort either will be treatment naïve or have received one prior systemic therapy, and the patients enrolled into the other three cohorts will all be naïve to anti-PD1 therapy.

Data relating to the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial, including biomarker data, is expected to be presented at a medical conference in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Phase 1 portion tested single agent RP1 by direct injection into a single superficial or nodal tumor and by imaging guided injection into a single visceral tumor in patients with advanced heavily pre-treated cancers who failed available therapy to define the recommended Phase 2 dose. Following determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose, an expansion group of advanced cancer patients who failed available therapy then received RP1 at the recommended Phase 2 dose in combination with nivolumab at standard clinical doses.

Poster Presentation at ASCO

The Company also announced that a trial in progress (TiP) poster will be presented today at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting currently being held in Chicago, IL. The poster describes the design and current status of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including the tumor types of the patients enrolled, and will be made available on the Company's website at the time of presentation.

Details of Replimune's poster presentation:

Abstract Title: An Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase 1/2 Study of RP1 as a Single Agent and in Combination with PD1 Blockade in Patients with Solid Tumors (Abstract TPS2671)

Session Title: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Session Date and Time: Saturday June 1st, 8:00am-11:00am CDT

Location: McCormick Place, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Board #301b



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 19:08:04 UTC
