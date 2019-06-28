Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT
Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryce Matulonis 6/28/2019 9:48:31 AM

PGA player Rickie Fowler invited special guests to take a 'shot for heroes' at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this week.

Participants could take shots at a hole 60 yards away in order to win money for themselves, the organization Community Solutions and its 'Built For Zero' initiative to end chronic and veteran homelessness.

A Wish Come True

At the end of the opening ceremony Wednesday, Fowler and Make-A-Wish Foundation invited a very special guest to join him and take the final shots. Anthony Trudel, 15, of Parkland, Florida, who has had two brain surgeries to remove tumors, stepped up to the tee box.

Trudel is an avid golfer who has loved the sport since he was 4 years old. At the age of 11, he told his mom, Daniela, that his wish was to meet Fowler.

Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, Daniela wrote a letter to Fowler explaining their situation. After four years, Anthony's wish came true Wednesday.

Trudel spent the day visiting downtown Detroit and getting an exclusive look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler presented a new set of clubs to Trudel at the end of Wednesday's event.

It was announced after the Shot For Heroes event that, during tournament play on Friday, Trudel will have the chance to be an honorary observer for the group of Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Charles Howell III. The teen will have the chance to go inside the ropes and walk the course with Fowler while he plays his round.

Related Links:

'We Deserve It': What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit

Video: Rickie Fowler Holes Out In First Day Of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Screenshot courtesy of PGA Tour Entertainment.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:36aEUR/USD FORECAST : Triangle Breakout Awaits Trump
PU
11:31aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Roc..
PU
11:31aGBP/USD FORECAST : Ignoring Boris Johnson And Holding Onto Uptrend Support
PU
11:21aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Edge Higher; Constellation Brands Profit Bea..
PU
11:21aBITCOIN MARKET OVERVIEW : BTC/USD Re-Enters $12,000 As The Weekend Love Continue..
PU
11:01aLITION, FANTOM : 2 Cryptos To Watch As The New Crypto Bull Market Heats Up
PU
11:01aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
PU
10:56aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dan Loeb Voices Opposition To United Technologies-Raytheon..
PU
10:51aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financi..
PU
10:26aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Most Expensive Stocks To Borrow Right Now
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 24,16
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,66x
Capitalization 11 840 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 840
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.51%48 216
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.68%25 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.17%24 079
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About