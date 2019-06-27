Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Rite Aid Says New Amazon Partnership Will Create A 'Stronger' Customer Experience

0
06/27/2019 | 03:25pm EDT
Rite Aid Says New Amazon Partnership Will Create A 'Stronger' Customer Experience

Jayson Derrick 6/27/2019 1:44:21 PM

More than 1,500 Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stores will double as a pickup location for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) by the end of 2019.

What Happened

Amazon introduced Thursday a new service called Counter, a network of pickup points where consumers can walk into a Rite Aid store to pick up packages delivered to the store. The service is available at more than 100 Rite Aid stores and will expand throughout the rest of the year.

Counter will leverage Amazon's expanding supply chain infrastructure to give customers 'yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control,' Patrick Supanc, Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, said in the press release.

Why It's Important

Shares of Rite Aid gained more than 25% in Thursday's trading session. The stock has lost about 75% of its value in the past year but being Amazon's first Counter partner is a 'differentiator' for the company, Rite Aid Executive Vice President Jocelyn Konrad said in the press release.

Partnering with Amazon will 'create a stronger in-store experience' for both new customers picking up their Amazon packages as well as existing customers, Konrad said.

Amazon said it continues to look for new partners for its Counter initiative, including large chains as well as small to midsize businesses.

Rite Aid traded higher by 24.4% to $8.86 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Amazon Sets 48-Hour 'Prime Day' For July 15 And 16

Rite Aid Restructuring: CEO, CFO Out Along With 400 Full-Time Jobs

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:24:02 UTC
