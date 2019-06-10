Cboe Global Markets : Roche, Spark Therapeutics Receive Request for Additional Information from FTC Under HSR; Announce Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Spark Therapeutics

Log in
Roche, Spark Therapeutics Receive Request for Additional Information from FTC Under HSR; Announce Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Spark Therapeutics

06/10/2019 | 04:33am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Roche, Spark Therapeutics Receive Request for Additional Information from FTC Under HSR; Announce Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Spark Therapeutics

Charles Gross 6/10/2019 2:54:54 AM

Roche ((OTC: RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) ('Spark') today announced that they have each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the 'Second Request') from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the 'FTC') in connection with the FTC's review of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.

Issuance of the Second Request is part of the regulatory review process. The effect of the Second Request is to extend the waiting period until 10 days after Roche has substantially complied with the Second Request, unless the waiting period is terminated earlier by the FTC or the parties have entered into a timing agreement with the FTC. The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC in connection with its review.

As a result of the Second Request, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 22, 2019, by and among Roche Holdings, Inc., 022019 Merger Subsidiary, Inc., and Spark (the 'Merger Agreement'), Roche has extended the offering period of its previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock (the 'Shares') of Spark for USD 114.50 per Share, net to the seller thereof in cash, without interest and subject to any withholding taxes required by applicable law and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 7, 2019 (as it may be amended and supplemented from time to time, the 'Offer'). The Offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, June 14, 2019, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2019, unless it is extended further under the circumstances set forth in the Merger Agreement. All terms and conditions of the Offer shall remain unchanged during the extended period.

Citibank, N.A., the depository for the Offer, has advised Roche that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2019, approximately 8,125,931 Shares of Spark (none of which were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery) had been validly tendered and received, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 21.1% of Spark's outstanding Shares. Stockholders who have already tendered their Shares of Spark do not have to re-tender their Shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the Offer.

In addition, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the 'CMA') has opened an investigation in order to obtain further information in relation to Roche's proposed acquisition of Spark. The investigation will determine whether the CMA considers it has jurisdiction over the acquisition; and, if so, whether the CMA considers that the acquisition may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the UK such as to warrant a more detailed, Phase 2 review. In the latter case, the CMA may accept remedies offered by the parties to avoid a Phase 2 review. Pending the outcome of its investigation, the CMA has issued an Interim Enforcement Order that would become effective upon closing of the transaction and would require Roche to hold separate the Spark business. The parties are working cooperatively with the CMA and will continue to do so.

Closing of the tender offer is conditioned upon customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and there being validly tendered and received, and not validly withdrawn, a majority of the outstanding Spark Shares.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 08:32:02 UTC
