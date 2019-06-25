Cboe Global Markets : Second Sight Medical Earlier After-Hours Press Release Highlighted Presentation Of 12-Month Results From Early Feasibility Study Of Orion At World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Meeting

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/25/2019 4:10:46 PM

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) ('Second Sight' or the 'Company'), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced that 12-month results from the Company's Early Feasibility Study of the Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis System ('Orion') will be presented today at the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Annual Meeting in New York City. On both the primary and secondary outcome measures, latest results at 12 months have been positive.

The study's principal investigators, Nader Pouratian, MD, Ph.D. of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center ('UCLA'), and Daniel Yoshor, MD of Baylor College of Medicine ('Baylor'), are presenting the topline data. Orion is a breakthrough technology intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. Orion converts images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of small electrical pulses transmitted wirelessly to electrodes implanted directly on the visual cortex of the individual subject's brain.

The first human subject was implanted with Orion in January 2018. A total of six subjects have been implanted in the Orion Early Feasibility Study, including four subjects at the UCLA site in Los Angeles and two subjects at the Baylor site in Houston. There are five male subjects and one female subject, with a median age of 48 and an average of 13 months since implant. Study subjects are completely bilaterally blind. Causes of vision loss among participants include congenital glaucoma, head trauma, endophthalmitis and optic neuropathy.

The primary outcome measure of the Orion Early Feasibility Study is safety. Secondary outcome measures include the ability to produce phosphenes, assess the long-term functionality of the device and evaluate the benefit to patients in terms of visual function, functional vision and quality of life.

'We are pleased with the continued favorable progress being made in the Orion Early Feasibility Study among the six study participants. The first four subjects have now reached 12 months post-implant, and participants appear to be making steady improvements in their ability to perform everyday tasks and successfully meet the study's functional vision endpoint goals. It is also encouraging to see that when compared with similar Argus II feasibility study results at the 12-month mark, the Orion study participants are doing as well as or better than Argus II participants in most measurements, such as the Functional Low-Vision Observer Rated Assessment (FLORA).We look forward to continued collaboration with our study investigators and to advancing our Orion technology platform,' said Will McGuire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Sight.

Study Results

Safety outcomes as of the last independent medical safety monitor review:

Only two out of six study participants have experienced an adverse device event (ADE), which, as of May 3, 2019, included one serious adverse event (seizure), five non-serious adverse events such as headache, and no unanticipated adverse device events.

Ability to see phosphenes demonstrated for all patients:

The perception threshold measurements, which is the energy required to produce a spot of light, for all participants have remained generally consistent over time.

Preliminary performance assessment of ability to locate objects and detect motion at 12 months post-implant (four subjects measured as of June 25, 2019):

Three out of four Orion subjects at 12 months demonstrated the ability to locate a high-contrast target significantly better with the System ON than with the System OFF (t-test, p

Three out of four Orion subjects at 12 months demonstrated the ability to determine the direction of motion of a high-contrast target significantly better with the System ON than with the System OFF (t-test, p

Overview of real-world use of Orion:

Four out of four Orion subjects at 12 months were rated by certified Orientation and Mobility specialists as having received positive or mild positive benefit from Orion in terms of functional vision and well-being on the FLORA.

The presentation is available on Form 8-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.