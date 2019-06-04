Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Sell-Side Bullish On Uber As Quiet Period Ends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Sell-Side Bullish On Uber As Quiet Period Ends

Dave Royse 6/4/2019 10:16:46 AM

More than a dozen sell-side analysts issued Buy recommendations Tuesday for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) as the waiting period on rating the stock expired for banks that worked on its recent IPO.

'Uber is a transformational company that should benefit from secular shifts to the sharing economy (Rides), time saving services (Eats), and more efficient marketplace evolution (Freight),' Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post wrote in a note.

Even though Uber is a 10-year-old company, it's 'in the early innings' in its trajectory, said Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, and there's room to grow. Nowak pointed out that its ride-sharing user penetration is still only about 20 percent in the U.S.

Analysts said the bullishness was a long-term sentiment, given that Uber expects losses through 2022, and the expected volatility resulting from new competition and regulation questions, that come with the territory in a new industry.

The only analysts starting coverage without a Buy were those at Citi, which has a Neutral rating on the stock.

Around The Street

Here's how most of the sell-side came down on Uber on Tuesday:

  • Bank of America initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $53 price target.
  • Morgan Stanley started Uber with an Overweight rating and a target price of $56.
  • JMP began Uber with a Market Perform rating and a $54 price target.
  • Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $50 price target.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Uber with a Buy rating and an $80 price target.
  • Oppenheimer started Uber with an Outperform rating and a target price of $55.
  • William Blair started Uber with an Outperform rating.
  • Suntrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $56 price target.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uber at Buy with a $55 target price.
  • Cowen & Co. started Uber with an Outperform Rating and a $58 Price Target
  • RBC Capital initiated Uber at Outperform and a $62 target price.
  • Citi started Uber with a Neutral rating and a $45 price target.
  • Mizuho began coverage on Uber with a Buy rating and a $50 price target.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Uber at Buy with a $58 price target.
  • Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a $52 price target.

Price Action

Uber's stock, which closed at $41.25 on Monday, traded around $2 per share at time of publication.

Related Links

Uber Options Traders Make Aggressive Bullish Bets On Near-Term Bounce

Munster Talks Uber, Lyft On 'Frontier Tech' Podcast

Photo courtesy of Uber.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:42pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing Apple Sued By App Developers Claiming Antitrust Vi..
PU
12:22pDROPBOX OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $22 Calls Sweep (32) near the Ask: 1001 @ $0.611 v..
PU
12:17pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing Sanofi Has Lost German Court Ruling in PRALUENT Di..
PU
12:17pCAPRI HOLDINGS COO EDWARDS BUYS 11,6 : $34.41
PU
12:17pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sell-Side Bullish On Uber As Quiet Period Ends
PU
11:52aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US President Trump Has Asked UK Foreign Minister Hunt For ..
PU
11:46aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cryptos Sinking In The Quicksand
PU
11:46aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GBP/USD Has Been Trying To Recover From The Lows But Has N..
PU
11:41aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Says US Will Not Be Ab..
PU
11:20aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DHX Media Issues Response On Unsolicited Merger Offer By S..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,19
P/E ratio 2020 24,86
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,92x
Capitalization 12 184 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.54%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.53%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About