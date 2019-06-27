Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Should You Buy The Dip In Home Depot? Wall Street Debates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:15am EDT
Should You Buy The Dip In Home Depot? Wall Street Debates

Jayson Derrick 6/27/2019 10:08:42 AM

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) traded lower Tuesday following its Q1 earnings report with the decline carrying over into Wednesday's session.

Should investors be buyers on the dip? Some of the Street's top analysts weigh in.

The Analysts

  • Bank of America's Elizabeth Suzuki maintains a Buy rating on Home Depot with a price target lifted from $215 to $219.
  • Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman maintains an Overweight rating with an unchanged $210 price target.
  • Baird's Peter Benedict maintains an Outperform rating with an unchanged $215 price target.
  • Stifel's John Baugh maintains a Buy rating with an unchanged $225 price target.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets' Bradley Thomas maintains a Sector Weight rating with no assigned price target.

The stock traded around $186.91 at time of publication Wednesday afternoon.

Bank Of America: Wrong Headline

Home Depot appeared to have missed expectations, but that actually isn't the case according to Suzuki. Heading into the release, consensus estimates were 'stale' and weren't revised to accurately reflect the unseasonably cold spring weather.

In fact, any lost sales in the first quarter due to weather will likely pushed into the second quarter, the analyst wrote in a note. This view is supported by CFO Carol Tome's comments that May comps are up by a double-digit so far.

Morgan Stanley: No Reason To Be Concerned

Home Depot's earnings and conference call showed no indication that part of the company's business is seeing poor demand trends, Gutman said in a note. Granted, comps did fall short of expectations and total transactions declined for the first time in seven years.

When excluding the garden category (15 to 20 percent of sales) or the Northern division, however, the company's same-store sales would have read +6.5 percent.

Baird: Buy The Dip

Home Depot's underlying business remains 'healthy' based on an re-acceleration of comps in the second quarter to date, Benedict said in a note. The ongoing momentum coupled with the company's ongoing accelerated investments will likely strengthen its 'already-formidable competitive position' over the longer term.

Investors are encouraged to look at Home Depot's near-term weakness as a 'good buying opportunity' as the earnings shortfall is merely seen as a 'delayed start to spring.'

Stifel: Key Debate Ahead

The direction of Home Depot's stock is based on home remodeling spending at a time of higher interest rates, Baugh said in a note. Investors have no reason to be concerned as high rates is tied to a stronger economy, which in turn lifts incomes that shouldn't impact the underlying demand for Home Depot's products and services.

KeyBanc: Wait For A Better Entry

Home Depot's status as a 'best-in-class' retailer remains unchanged given management's consistent execution, healthy growth and strong financial return, Thomas said in a note. While the first quarter was impacted by weather trends that have since improved, investors may want to consider becoming more constructive on the stock but at a lower valuation.

Related Links:

Cramer Says Home Depot Deserves 'The Benefit Of The Doubt'

A 'Layer Of Protection' From Amazon Is A Dividing Line In Retail

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:30aGBP/USD FORECAST : Riding Uptrend Support And Confused By Trump And Johnson
PU
11:30aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novavax Takes Accelerated Approval Pathway For Flu Vaccine..
PU
11:20aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : July's Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several..
PU
11:15aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Should You Buy The Dip In Home Depot? Wall Street Debates
PU
11:10aCALLAWAY EXEC : Detroit Is A 'Golf-Rich City'
PU
11:10aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US GDP Growth Rebounds To 3.1% In Q1
PU
11:05aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, C..
PU
11:00aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ahead Of G-20 Summit, Leveraged China ETF Stirs
PU
10:55aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Mostly Higher; Walgreens Earnings Top Views
PU
10:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Abercrombie & Fitch To Sell CBD Products At 160 Stores
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Capitalization 11 816 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 816
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.20%47 658
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.51%43 909
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 040
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.65%24 368
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About