Cboe Global Markets : Silk Road Medical Prices 6M Share IPO @$20/Share

0
04/03/2019 | 07:47pm EDT
Silk Road Medical Prices 6M Share IPO @$20/Share

Charles Gross 4/3/2019 6:08:06 PM

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK) ('Silk Road Medical') today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Silk Road Medical. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Silk Road Medical's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on April 4, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'SILK'. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Silk Road Medical, are expected to be approximately $120 million. Silk Road Medical will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:46:07 UTC
