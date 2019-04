Cboe Global Markets : Smart & Final Agrees To Be Acquired By Funds Managed By Affiliates Of Apollo Global Management For $6.50/Share In Cash

Smart & Final Agrees To Be Acquired By Funds Managed By Affiliates Of Apollo Global Management For $6.50/Share In Cash



Benzinga Newsdesk 4/16/2019 4:22:22 PM





- Cash Price of $6.50 per share Represents Total Valuation of $1.12 billion

- Majority Shareholder Ares Management Supports Transaction

- Apollo Funds Look Forward to Dynamic Long-Term Growth, Continuing Smart & Final History Since 1871