Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Snap Options Trader Makes Big Bet On More Near-Term Upside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Snap Options Trader Makes Big Bet On More Near-Term Upside

Wayne Duggan 5/30/2019 11:49:02 AM

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 7 percent in the past week, but at least one large option trader is betting there's even more upside ahead.

The Trades

On Thursday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received three option alerts related to Snap.

A buyer first purchased 5,915 Snap call options at an $12 strike price that expire on June 7. The calls were bought above the ask price at 30 cents and represent a $177,450 bullish bet. Prior to the large trade, the open interest for the June 7 Snap $12 calls was only 1,615 contracts.

Two minutes later, potentially the same trader sold 884 Snap call options at a $12 strike price that expire on July 19. The calls were sold at the bid price of 87 cents and represent a $76,907 bearish bet.

Finally, roughly 40 minutes after the initial Snap options trade, a buyer purchased 500 Snap call options at an $11 strike price that expire on July 19. The calls were purchased at the ask price of $1.601 and represent an $80,050 bullish bet on Snap.

Even traders that focus exclusively on stocks watch the options market closely to gain insight into what options traders may be thinking. Due to the relative complexity of options trading, options traders are often seen as more advanced than the typical stock trader. Many of these options traders are institutions or wealthy individuals that may have a unique take on a company.

Music A Catalyst?

The bullish trading in Snap options comes a week after Wall Street Journal reported Snap is in talks with record labels to add more streaming music options to its platform. In April, Snap also rolled out its brand new redesigned Android app.

Given the timing of the first two trades and the nearly identical size of the second and third trades, it's likely Thursday's options trading action all came from the same buyer. The trader appears to have added a new bullish near-term position with his June 7 call purchase and then rotated a second bullish position in July 19 Snap calls from a $12 strike price to an $11 strike price.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to be 100 percent certain if an option trade is a hedge or not. Stockholders often use call options to hedge against a larger bearish stock position. Given the Snap option trades' relatively small size, they're unlikely to be a hedge in this case.

Related Links:

Heavy Selling In Nio Call Options Is Bearish Signal

How To Read And Trade An Options Alert



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:44pREPORT : Gannett, GateHouse Media in Merger Talks
PU
01:29pCBS REPORTEDLY PREPPING FOR TALKS WI : What's Different Now?
PU
01:24pSNAP SEES VERY LARGE UPTICK IN VOLUM : Halftime Report' Highlights Unusual Optio..
PU
01:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Snap Options Trader Makes Big Bet On More Near-Term Upside
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Clarida Says He Would Distinguish Between A Flat Tre..
PU
01:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Clarida Says Global Slowdowns Affect US Economic Dat..
PU
01:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aramark Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker; Mantle Ridge Is ..
PU
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
12:59pPRO : 3 Factors Driving Bitcoin Higher
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About