Cboe Global Markets : Sorrento Therapeutics Reports Acceleration Of Human Investigational New Drug Filing Of Resiniferatoxin For Prolonged Non-Opioid Control Of Post-Amputation Neuropathic Pain

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE, ", Sorrento", )), announced that review of early results from an on-going 'declawed cat pain trial' (run by its Ark Animal Health division) prompted management to assign a high priority to exploring the use of resiniferatoxin as a local nerve block injection for the control of neuropathic post-amputation residual limb pain in humans. A full IND package is being prepared for FDA submission in the second half of 2019.

Declawing is the amputation of the last digit in a cat's paws. Although currently falling out of favor, this procedure used to be commonplace. The population of 'aging amputee cats' living with the sequalae of surgeries performed years ago is quite large making it a valuable 'model' when looking at residual limb pain which affects about 30% of the 1.6 million American amputees, or phantom limb pain which affects up to 70% of those human patients1.

'Chronic distal limb pain in declawed cats is common in varying degrees, especially in older cats. For some, the pain is very difficult to control and often causes limping, aggressive behavior, litter box avoidance, and decreased quality of life. I was elated that the veterinarians at ARK contacted me and showed interest in helping treat this population of cats as they don't otherwise receive much attention. I was hopeful but still cautiously optimistic that these cats could improve and be made more comfortable. My expectations were met as both cats I treated did well during the treatment and showed improvement that lasted for months afterwards. I was initially hesitant since the treatment involved anesthesia and direct injections in the paw nerves. However, experiencing the cat's improved demeanor and reduction in negative behavior was worth the effort. Reducing or eliminating the need for daily systemic medications positively affected not only the cat's quality of life, but also the human-animal bond with the owner,' (Dr M, Feline Specialist, Principal Investigator).

Nine cats that have been living for years with debilitating neuropathic post-declaw pain were included to date in the on-going ARK clinical trial. Every cat treated was considered a treatment success at Day 28, regardless of dose group, as defined by FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine guidance using a validated feline pain and behavior scale (see figure 1). No failures noted through Day 120, but only 2 cats have completed the follow-up visits so far. Andy, the cat with the longest follow-up to date, is still doing well and enjoying a much-improved quality of life 7 months after treatment (see video).

For humans, Residual Limb Pain is a common and difficult to control condition in amputees. Often the condition is managed with the use of opioids despite the high potential for addiction and the unclear long-term clinical benefits. Delivering RTX peripherally as a nerve block just like what is done with local anesthetics, is an easy and precise technique that puts the drug exactly in the area we believe might be the most effective. Any convenient to administer non-opioid solution that could provide long-term relief to amputees and potentially reduce the use for drugs or more complex procedures in their pain control strategy, would address a clear unmet need for that patient population.

'We are looking at RTX in cats as a good long-term pain control approach given that felines do not tolerate non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs well (there are no NSAIDs approved in cats for chronic use) and opioids are not a viable approach for daily at home pain control. The local nerve block as a route of administration for RTX presents numerous advantages and a convenient way for veterinarians to help their feline patients without relying on off-label chronic use of daily oral medications. Given the clear clinical benefits we have seen in cats, and confirmed in some dogs, we decided to explore the same direct nerve application approach for the RTX human clinical development program,' stated Alexis Nahama, DVM, President of Ark Animal Health and Head of the RTX program.

'In addition to our marketed product ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for postherpetic neuralgia and our Phase 3 SP-102 product for sciatica back pain, RTX provides another powerful tool in our expansive arsenal of non-opioid pain management,' added Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics. 'The clinical data generated by our animal health division is very exciting and motivates us to accelerate the work needed to file a human IND later this year. We hope to confirm the long-term potential of RTX in helping control residual limb pain and assess the clinical benefits in reducing phantom limb pain in people'.

* CSOMf. Validated Scale taking into account 3 pet owner selected parameters measured (from 1 to 5) over time. Success defined as a reduction of at least 2 in total CSOMf score compared to Day 0 with no increase in any individual activities. Two treated cat patients were followed at Day 90 and one at Day 120.