Cboe Global Markets : Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Integrated Results from Two Phase 3 ROLONTIS Trials Being Presented at the #ASCO19

06/02/2019 | 10:59am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Integrated Results from Two Phase 3 ROLONTIS Trials Being Presented at the #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 9:16:38 AM

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: SPPI) today announced integrated analysis results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of ROLONTIS. ROLONTIS is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) being studied as a treatment for neutropenia in patients undergoing myelosuppressive cytotoxic chemotherapy.

The analysis found that integrated efficacy and safety data from the two identically designed Phase 3 trials - ADVANCE and RECOVER - were consistent with results from the individual trials, demonstrating that ROLONTIS was non-inferior to pegfilgrastim in the reduction of duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) in all four cycles of treatment. The summary was presented today during a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago.

'These integrated analyses confirm non-inferiority in efficacy and a similar safety profile between eflapegrastim and pegfilgrastim across all cycles of treatment, including a 95 percent confidence interval of the difference in the DSN below zero in favor of ROLONTIS in the first cycle of treatment,' saidLee Schwartzberg, M.D., FACP, lead investigator, executive director,University of Tennessee West Cancer Center. 'Additionally, the integrated data demonstrated that eflapegrastim provided an absolute risk reduction of severe neutropenia of 6.5 percent compared to pegfilgrastim in Cycle 1. The incidence of febrile neutropenia was low and similar between treatment arms. Adverse events, irrespective of causality and grade, were also similar between the treatment arms. These data strengthen our understanding of the clinical profile of eflapegrastim and help establish it as a possible new supportive care treatment option for patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.'

Integrated data derived from the two Phase 3 clinical trials, demonstrated that in Cycle 1, the mean DSN±SD was 0.24±0.581 days for ROLONTIS (n=314) and 0.36±0.789 days for pegfilgrastim (n=329), demonstrating non-inferiority (p

'Neutropenia remains a significant complication for people undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy, potentially causing hospitalizations and delays in much needed cancer treatment,' said Francois Lebel, M.D., F.R.C.P.C.,chief medical officer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. 'ROLONTIS is the first rhG-CSF innovation in over 15 years. The integrated analysis results, which included 643 patients combined, demonstrated reproducible efficacy and an acceptable safety profile. We look forward to potentially providing a new therapy to the patients and physicians managing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in the near future.'

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is currently working on a revised Biologics License Application (BLA) to submit to the FDA.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 14:58:05 UTC
