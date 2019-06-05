Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Stitch Fix Surging After Q3 Earnings, Sales Beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 04:58pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Stitch Fix Surging After Q3 Earnings, Sales Beat

Brett Hershman 6/5/2019 3:21:33 PM

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are surging after posting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $408.9 million, beating estimates by $14.05 million.

'Q3 was another strong quarter for us, delivering net revenue of $408.9 million, exceeding our guidance and representing 29% year-over-year growth,' said Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake. 'We grew our active clients to 3.1 million, an increase of 17% year over year. At the same time, we continue to drive engagement with our existing client base, growing revenue per active client 8% year over year. These results demonstrate our ability to attract new clients and to serve our existing clients well.

'The continued strength of our Women's category and the growth of our Men's category give us even more confidence in our ability to scale new categories and geographies. As I look forward, I'm excited about the opportunities ahead to delight even more clients around the world.'

Other Highlights
  • Active clients of 3.1 million, an increase of 17 percent year over year
  • Net revenue increased of 29 percent year over year

In after-hours trading, Stitch Fix shares were up 25 percent to $29.59 at time of publication. The stock closed Wednesday at $23.57.

Related Links:

Stitch Fix Soars On Q2 Earnings Growth, Touts 3 Million Active Users

Wall Street Is Signing Up For Stitch Fix

Photo courtesy of Stitch Fix.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 20:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : S&T Bancorp, DNB Financial Report Merger At $47.28/Share
PU
05:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
PU
05:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aileron Says Plans To Final Data From All 25 Patients In A..
PU
05:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Gold, Pa..
PU
05:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Bold Bet On An Emerging Markets Rebound
PU
05:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : eBay 8-K Shows Proposals Voted For, Against At Annual Shar..
PU
05:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ClearSign Highlights Updated, Expanded Memorandum Of Under..
PU
05:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : NextDecade Names CEO Matthew Schatzman Chair; Interim Chai..
PU
05:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Liquidia Targeting NDA Filing For LIQ861 In Late 2019
PU
05:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Takeda Pharma Reports Phase 3 TOURMALINE-AL1 Trial In Pati..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,41
P/E ratio 2020 25,04
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capitalization 12 273 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC11.26%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.00%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.48%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About