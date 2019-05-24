Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Surface Oncology Sees Advancing Lead CD39 Antibody SRF617 Into Clinic Later in 2019

05/24/2019 | 06:43am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Surface Oncology Sees Advancing Lead CD39 Antibody SRF617 Into Clinic Later in 2019

Charles Gross 5/24/2019 5:05:24 AM

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF), today announced the presentation of updated preclinical findings regarding the anti-tumor effects of increasing inflammation and reducing extracellular adenosine in the TME. The data highlight the mechanisms of targeting CD73 and CD39, which are distinct targets in the adenosine axis and focal points of the Surface Oncology pipeline. The podium presentation, 'Targeting the Adenosine Axis to Treat Cancer', was given by the Company's vice president of cancer biology, Pamela Holland, Ph.D., at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

'These data are supportive of our multi-faceted approach to targeting the adenosine axis. Pam's presentation highlights additional validating data of the NZV930 program candidate, a highly potent enzymatic inhibitor of CD73, and its ability to block the production of extracellular adenosine in the TME,' said Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Surface. 'For CD39, this new in vivo data demonstrates that inhibition of CD39 upregulates inflammation in the TME, leading to an influx of innate immune cells to tumors, a compelling addition to the significant supporting evidence behind this program. Also, by reducing adenosine, in a manner similar to NZV930, we see increased proliferation of tumor-targeting T cells. These data show a dual mechanism of action for this monoclonal antibody candidate, whereby it invokes both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system. We look forward to advancing our lead CD39 antibody, SRF617, into the clinic later in 2019.'



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:42:03 UTC
