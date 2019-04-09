Log in
Cboe Global Markets : TechnipFMC Awarded Signiificant Subsea Contract for the Lapa Pre-Salt Field in Brazil

04/09/2019 | 04:38am EDT
TechnipFMC Awarded Signiificant Subsea Contract for the Lapa Pre-Salt Field in Brazil

Charles Gross 4/9/2019 2:59:56 AM

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) contract for Lapa field by Total E&P do Brasil Ltda. ('Total'), on behalf of the Lapa Field Consortium, comprised of Total (35%), Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. (30%), Repsol Sinopec Brasil S.A. (25%) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (10%). The Lapa field is located in the pre-salt Santos Basin, under the BM-S-9A concession, at 2,150 meters of water depth offshore Brazil.

The contract covers the supply of flexible pipes for oil production, gas lift and gas injection as well as associated accessories. The field will be connected to the FPSO(2) Cidade de Caraguatatuba, already in operation.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: 'We are honored to be selected to execute the Lapa pre-salt field project in Brazil. We look forward to collaborating with Total and the Lapa Field Consortium to further enhance the hydrocarbon potential of Brazil.'

(1) For TechnipFMC, a 'significant' contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

(2) FPSO: Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit

Note: this inbound order was included in the Company's first quarter 2019 financial results.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:37:01 UTC
