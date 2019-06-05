Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Teledyne to Acquire the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M for $230M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 04:43am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Teledyne to Acquire the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M for $230M

Charles Gross 6/5/2019 3:04:23 AM

3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today it has received a binding offer from Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), to purchase 3M's gas and flame detection business for $230 million, subject to closing and other adjustments. Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The gas and flame detection business is part of 3M's Personal Safety Division.

The business is a leader in fixed and portable gas and flame detection with products sold under the Oldham, GMI, Detcon, Simtronics and Scott Safety brand names. 3M will retain the Scott Safety brand name, which is not included in the transaction. 3M's gas and flame detection business has annual global sales of approximately $120 million.

'After completing a thorough strategic review, we plan to divest the gas and flame detection business to focus on the other businesses within our personal safety portfolio,' said Bernard Cicut, vice president, Personal Safety Division. 'Our employees have done an outstanding job and we thank them for their dedication to this business.'

3M's Personal Safety Division is focused on applying 3M science to improve the health, safety and productivity of workers all over the world. The business is a global leader in providing Personal Protective Equipment and solutions to a wide array of industries including manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, mining, utilities, defense, healthcare, and the fire service. 3M Personal Safety offers an extensive product line which includes respirators, self-contained breathing apparatus, hearing protection, fall protection, reflective materials and head, eye, and face protection.

Approximately 500 employees who primarily support the gas and flame detection business are expected to join Teledyne upon completion of the sale.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, while 3M's acceptance of the binding offer is subject to the completion of consultation and information requirements with relevant works councils.

3M expects to record a gain of approximately $0.20 per diluted share from this divestiture.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to 3M.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
04:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kemper Prices 1.35M Share Public Offering of Common Stock ..
PU
04:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EliLilly Announces FDA Approval of Emgality as the First a..
PU
04:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Teledyne to Acquire the Gas and Flame Detection Business o..
PU
06/04ADAM FEUERSTEIN TWEET : I call b******t. Do you people know where Goldman holds ..
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : T-Mobile Is Said to Work With Goldman on Antitrust Divesti..
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tim Cook Says Apple is Not a Monopoly
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cook Says Currently the Chinese have Not Targeted Apple at..
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tim Cook Says Engages with White House Regularly
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : American Water Works Reports Its California American Water..
PU
06/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : NanoVibronix 8-K Shows CFO Stephen Brown Resigned; James C..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,41
P/E ratio 2020 25,04
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capitalization 12 273 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.54%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.00%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.48%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About