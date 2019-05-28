Log in
Cboe Global Markets : TerrAscend Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Of $93M

05/28/2019 | 11:09am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
TerrAscend Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Of $93M

Andrew Ward 5/28/2019 9:33:13 AM

Cannabis cultivator TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER)(OTC: TRSSF) reported the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Orders totaled an approximate CA$69 million (about $93 million USD).

TerrAscend had issued a total of 9,026,034 common shares at a previously price previously announced at $7.64.

All of the company's leadership team took part in the offering. This included a lead order of $18.4 million from JW Asset Management, LLC and other affiliated parties.

What's Next

TerrAscend now plans to use the raised funds to fuel its M&A activity in the United States. Other funds will be allocated towards working capital and other corporate purposes.

The company will pay a cash finder's fee on subscriptions for specific finders.

TerrAscend's OTC stock traded around $5.79 per share at time of publication. Its Canada-listed stock traded around $7.76.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 15:08:03 UTC
